WISH-TV
Health Spotlight: “Racism is a Public Health Crisis”
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – WISH-TV is proud to work in conjunction with the Greater Indianapolis Branch of the NAACP and The Indianapolis Recorder to present a special town hall forum: “Racism is a Public Health Crisis.”. More than 250 state and local governments and other community organizations have declared...
WISH-TV
Turkish Student Association at IU works to provide earthquake relief
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The death toll is still rising days after one of the largest earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria. The impact is felt across continents right here in Indiana, with Indiana University students are stepping up to provide support as search-and-rescue efforts continue. The IU Turkish student...
WISH-TV
Broker: Central Indiana housing market remains strong with busy spring ahead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When spring arrives and the temperatures start warming up, the housing market in central Indiana is expected to do the same. Realtor Dan Brown came on “Daybreak” Sunday to share the latest on the local real estate market. Brown, a branch manager and first...
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: House leaders provide session update
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, “All INdiana Politics” talked with state lawmakers who provided updates on this year’s legislative session as we are watching for action on property tax relief. Also, this week, House Minority leader Phil GiaQuinta got an up-close view of the biggest political...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Pigs Tale Charcuterie
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Troy and Wendy Reed from Pigs Tale Charcuterie in Indianapolis. The team at Pigs Tale sells salami, summer sausage, deli meats, Italian special meats, and...
WISH-TV
Martin University to host Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In celebration of Black History Month, Martin University will host the 2023 Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival this Friday and Saturday. The festival will be held in the Father Boniface Hardin Gatheretorium, located at 2186 N. Sherman Drive. Event organizers say the goal of the event...
WISH-TV
‘Great Day TV’: Family, fiddle and farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use. This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by Steve Sweitzet. Sweitzer traveled to Richmond and met an amazing violin-playing farm family. Click on...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Buca Di Beppo Italian
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday’s Tasty Takeout is Buca Di Beppo Italian!. The restaurant offers dine-in, takeout and delivery from two locations: Downtown Indianapolis at 35 N Illinois St and 6045 E 86th St in Castleton Square. You can contact the restaurant at 317-632-2822 at their Downtown Indianapolis location...
WISH-TV
Warm workweek ahead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another frosty start across much of the state this Sunday morning. Temperatures rise into the 50s this afternoon and even 60s next week. TODAY: Temperatures will start in the upper 20s and lower 30s across much of the state. It’s going to be a clear and cold start but with lots of sunshine this afternoon temperatures warm into the 50s today. Highs climb into the low 50s across much of central Indiana with light winds out of the northeast.
WISH-TV
Friday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King. The average mortgage rate crept higher last week after weeks of falling. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 6.12% on Thursday, up from 6.09% last week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. A year ago, the average rate was 3.69%.
WISH-TV
2023 Indianapolis 500 ticket design unveiled at hockey game
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hockey and the IndyCar Series racing collided Friday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. During the second intermission of the Indy Fuel hockey game, fans got a first-hand glimpse at what the ticket for this year’s Indianapolis 500 will look like. It features 2022 winner...
WISH-TV
Greenfield police search for pair of Riley Park vandals
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police are asking for the public’s help to find two people who vandalized Riley Park earlier this week. Two suspects wearing white masks and black clothing destroyed a city security camera installed at the park sometime between 7:30 and 9:30 Monday night, the Greenfield Police Department said in an online bulletin.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man fatally shot on near northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after a shooting Saturday on the near northwest side of Indianapolis, police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched at around 10 a.m. to a person down in the 1100 block of West 27th Street. That’s a residential area a few blocks east of Riverside Park near the intersection of 29th and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Streets.
WISH-TV
Psychologist talks about book ‘How to Be Single and Happy’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With Valentines Day around the corner, the reality is that dating in today’s world can be brutal. Thankfully, there are ways to remain hopeful while looking for love. Author Dr. Jenny Taitz who is a clinical psychologist and board-certified cognitive behavior expert, joined “All Indiana”...
WISH-TV
Man dead after east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening on the east side of Indianapolis, police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched just after 5:30 p.m. to a person shot in the 1100 block of Worcester Avenue in a residential neighborhood. Upon arrival, police...
WISH-TV
IMPD, Dreasjon Reed family settle lawsuit over police shooting in May 2020
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis city government and the family of Dreasjon Reed have reached a settlement in a lawsuit by his mother. The settlement was reached nearly three years after his death. Reed was shot and killed on May 6, 2020, by Officer De’Joure Mercer after a police chase that Reed livestreamed on Facebook.
WISH-TV
Howard Co. SWAT team arrests husband of woman found dead in homicide near Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Howard County have arrested the husband of a woman found dead Tuesday morning in a home west of Kokomo. Sandra Wilson, 41, died from physical blunt trauma in a homicide, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday. Wilson...
WISH-TV
Off-duty Hamilton County reserve deputy arrested for OWI
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — An off-duty Hamilton County reserve deputy was arrested early Saturday for driving while intoxicated in Carmel. At 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Westfield police conducted a traffic stop on Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy Patrick Heitz in his personal vehicle near 116th Street and Towne Road.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man dies in hit-and-run after car swerves onto sidewalk
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a hit-and-run Saturday evening on the city’s near north side and his death was being investigated as a homicide, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. At 4:14 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to a report of a pedestrian struck at...
WISH-TV
Warm air remains, rain chances mid-week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Super Bowl Sunday has panned out nicely in central Indiana. Conditions will remain warm as we head into the work week. TONIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy in the early morning. Low temperatures in the low to mid-30s. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy start, sunny afternoon. High temperatures in...
