Kamala Harris Raves About Electric School Buses: "Has WiFi And Even USB Outlets...Come On, Imagine!"Eden ReportsSaint Cloud, MN
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Several Central Minnesota Wrestlers Qualify for State Tournament
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The 2023 Minnesota State High School Wrestling Tournament is just around the corner, and sectionals are officially underway. First up were the Girl's Wrestling Sectionals this weekend. On Saturday, the Section 5 & 8 and Section 6 & 7 competitions were held at Sartell High School.
Lizzo reacts to snowplow naming contest win, shouts out Osseo Middle School
MINNEAPOLIS -- A music superstar known for her time in the Twin Cities is reacting to winning the state's snowplow naming competition.The Minnesota Department of Transportation last week revealed this year's winners of the popular "Name a Snowplow" contest. "Blizzo" - referencing Lizzo - was among the top most popular names. Over 64,000 voters cast a ballot in the contest.RELATED: MnDOT announces snowplow naming contest winners, includes "Blizzo" and "Han Snowlo"Lizzo tweeted a video reacting to the win."Of all the awards I have received, this is by far the highest honor," she said. "To know that there is a snowplow with the name 'Blizzo' that is clearing the streets of the Twin Cities right now makes my heart melt - or freeze."Lizzo also thanked Osseo Middle School for the nomination.
valleynewslive.com
Man seriously injured after hitting trees with snowmobile
WALKER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Chaska, Minnesota was seriously hurt after a snowmobile crash late Wednesday night. Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says his office received a 911 call about a snowmobile crash at 11:50 p.m. February 8. It happened on the Paul Bunyan Trail in rural Walker, MN.
Police in Minneapolis find child taken in stolen vehicle
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis Saturday evening found an infant that had been inside a vehicle when it was stolen.The Minneapolis Police Department says the car was stolen from the 1300 block of Lake Street East around 6:45 p.m.Police located the young girl who had been abandoned in the 2000 Block of 3rd Avenue South around an hour later.The stolen vehicle, a light blue 2013 Mazda 5 with Minnesota license plate "FXA996" has not been found.Police are investigating the incident.
A Minnesota mom goes into septic shock. What her 4-year-old son does next is astonishing
BIG LAKE, Minn. – A quick-thinking Minnesota 4-year-old saved the life of someone special to him - his mother.Rachel Milless was sick with pneumonia and the flu when she dropped to the floor of their Big Lake home a few months ago. She was in septic shock."I went into a coughing fit and just couldn't get my breath and started to feel like I was drowning almost," Rachel said.Milless' son, Asher, went for her nebulizer to help clear her airways."He was able to put my meds in my little cup, put it together, plug it in, put all the tubing...
Man dies after being found seriously hurt outside Brooklyn Park home
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – A man is dead after he was found seriously injured and lying on the ground early Sunday morning outside a Brooklyn Park home.Police say officers were called to the 8600 block of Tessman Circle just after 3 a.m., where they found the victim. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. The people inside the home are cooperating with the investigation. Police say they're not looking for any suspects.
fox9.com
FOX 9's Ian Leonard Polar Plunge at Lake Waconia
FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard joined other Minnesotans who braved the cold water during Saturday's polar plunge at Lake Waconia for the Special Olympics. The event raised over $200,000 today.
Minnesota Goalie Makes 89 Saves In Epic High School Hockey Thriller
This is one for the Minnesota High School Hockey history books, as the Blaine Bengals and the Anoka Tornadoes played through 6 overtimes. The Bengals took on the Tornadoes in the Minnesota girl's Class 2A Section 7 Quarterfinals on Thursday, February 9th, 2023. The epic showdown took place at the Fogerty Ice Arena in Blaine.
Man suffers life-threatening gunshot wound at Minneapolis party
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound at a Minneapolis party early Saturday morning.The incident happened at around 2:15 a.m. along the 300 block of Cedar Avenue South.Police say that officers found the victim at the rear of a building there. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. His current condition has not been reported.No one has been arrested in the shooting.The incident remains under investigation.
hot967.fm
Teenager Admits To Luring Man To Minneapolis Apartment And Recorded His Death
(Minneapolis, MN) — A teen is confessing to luring a man to a downtown Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded the victim being beaten to death by her boyfriend. Seventeen-year-old Qurionna Young says she also posted the killing, which happened in March of last year, on social media. The defendant pleaded guilty yesterday to aiding and abetting first-degree manslaughter. Her alleged accomplice Emmanuel Davis was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty. Young is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14.
Where’s the best pizza in Minnesota? Jason DeRusha gives his top 25 spots
With National Pizza Day arriving once again, the debate of “Where’s the best pizza spot in Minnesota?” is as hot as ever. Where do Minnesotans and Jason DeRusha think you can get the best slice?
valleynewslive.com
Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
fox9.com
Murder in Texas spurs Minnesota prosecutors to reopen 2018 shooting probe
Minnesota reopen 2018 case after woman accused in husband's murder in Texas. Prosecutors in northern Minnesota are taking a second look at a 2018 case in which a woman shot and killed her fiancé during a reported domestic disturbance after that woman was just recently indicted on murder charges in the death of her current husband in Texas.
The List: Jason’s Favorite Pizza in the Twin Cities
Food critic ranks the 30-plus best slices in the metro and beyond. This won’t be controversial, right? The post The List: Jason’s Favorite Pizza in the Twin Cities appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)
Still image of a Hamm's TV commercial showing the Hamm's bear playing baseball, early 1950s.Photo byKirk Schnitker. The iconic Hamm's Bear was first sketched on a restaurant napkin by ad executive Cleo Hovel during a 'three-martini' lunch meeting at Freddie's restaurant in Minneapolis. Among those in attendance were Hovel and 'Betty' Burmeister of the Campbell-Mithun ad agency, Howard Swift, a TV animator from Swift-Chaplin in California, and representatives from Hamm's Brewery.
Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America
Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
willmarradio.com
Sartell woman hurt in weekend snowmobile accident near St. Stephen
(St. Stephen MN-) A Sartell woman was injured in a Stearns County snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's department says at 330 p.m. Saturday they received a call regarding a snowmobile accident with injuries near the address of 40746 125th Ave. in Brockway Twp. This location is about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. Stearns County Deputies, St Stephen Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance Service all responded to the call.
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on icy roads in western Wisconsin
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A man died and two children were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in western Wisconsin on Monday evening.Douglas Whaley, a 49-year-old from Hager City, had gotten out of his car to help a 24-year-old woman get her car out of a ditch. Officials say they were on State Road 35, near 1200th Street in Oak Grove Township, and the roads were icy at the time.As Whaley was helping the woman, a 44-year-old man driving a Freightliner struck Whaley's car and a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am. Whaley was taken to the hospital, but later died.He had a 13-year-old passenger, who was taken to a hospital with undertermined injuries. The 24-year-old woman had a 3-week-old baby in her car, who was also taken to the hospital with undertermined injuries.
A Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis was robbed and devasted after the attack
Recently, a Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis experienced a traumatic incident where two men robbed him at gunpoint. He had been trying to sell his PC game to the two potential customers, who then suggested going to their apartment to test it out. However, once they arrived, one of the men pulled out a gun and robbed the refugee of his PC game, which was worth around $700.
