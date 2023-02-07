ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Assistant DA: Pregnant woman identified boyfriend as shooter before her death in Birmingham

By Lee Hedgepeth
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09MlfF_0kf75Edw00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A newly released court document has revealed that a 24-year-old pregnant woman who was shot and killed at a Birmingham apartment on the last day of January allegedly identified the man responsible for the shooting before her death.

In a court document filed in an unrelated 2017 case, Lane K. Tolbert, an assistant district attorney for the Bessemer Division of Jefferson County, informed the court of the “dying declaration” by Shantrice Hines, who she claimed had identified her boyfriend, Andrew Goldsmith IV, as the man who shot.

Alabama AG: Inmate didn’t suffer in aborted lethal injection

“On January 31, 2023, Goldsmith was identified via a dying declaration as the shooter of his pregnant girlfriend and her baby, both of which are deceased, as well as shooting two children ages seven and 13,” Tolbert wrote in a filing aimed at revoking Goldsmith’s probation in a 2017 case.

Tolbert wrote that “warrants are being obtained” in relation to Hines’ death. Two young girls were also injured in the same shooting, according to Birmingham police, and were transported to a local hospital with what authorities characterized as non-life-threatening injuries.

Goldsmith pled guilty in 2021 to an attempted murder charge. In that case, Goldsmith was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but 17 years of that sentence were suspended. He was on probation at the time of Hines’ shooting death, according to court documents.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Tuscaloosa couple die in apparent murder suicide, police say

Tuscaloosa police say a couple were discovered dead early this morning in what investigators believe was a murder suicide. Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said the incident happened at Winding Creek Apartments, 6802 Old Greensboro Rd. Officers were called at 2:15 a.m. to the location on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

2 dead in Tuscaloosa murder-suicide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln Sunday morning. Police were called at 2:15 a.m. about a domestic disturbance at the Winding Creek Apartments at 6802 Old Greensboro Road. Several witnesses said a man and woman were engaged in an altercation, both inside...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

2 dead after alleged domestic dispute at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Winding Creek Apartments early Sunday morning. According to TPD, officers arrived to the 6800 block of Old Greensboro Road at around 2:15 a.m. on calls of a domestic disturbance. Witnesses say they saw a man and woman engaged in a […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Bessemer man killed in shooting at Montevallo party

An altercation during an overnight party in Montevallo left man fatally shot. Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans identified the victim as Shonte Shannel Hudson. He was 45 and lived in Bessemer. Authorities said the shooting happened about 10 p.m. Saturday at a party on Melton Street. Details surrounding the deadly...
MONTEVALLO, AL
wvtm13.com

Man shot in Forestdale

FORESTDALE, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Forestdale Thursday evening. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1700 block of Republic Road and found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the legs. Officials said the victim was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. The...
FORESTDALE, AL
weisradio.com

Etowah County Murder Conviction Upheld

(MONTGOMERY)—Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of Hunter Dewayne Bellew, age 23, of Gadsden, for capital murder. Bellew was convicted in the Etowah County Circuit Court on April 22, 2022, for the capital murder of Tony McCartney. The evidence at...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Michigan man killed at Chevron on Bessemer Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead Saturday night in Birmingham. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Chevron gas station in the 2100 block of Bessemer Road at around 6:10 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Darnell Puidokas, 36, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man arrested in connection with robberies targeting Hispanic community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say another man has been arrested for multiple robberies that targeted the Hispanic community. Detectives have obtained two warrants for 1st Degree Robbery for Taylor Haziel Montijo. He is 18. Montijo was taken into custody February 10 at an apartment complex in the 800...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Missing Thorsby teen found safe in Dallas County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kaitlin Larae Robinson, a 14-year-old from Thorsby, has been found unharmed after being missing since Thursday, February 9. Thorsby Police Chief Rodney Barnett said that Robinson was located on Saturday afternoon in Dallas County, Alabama. Thorsby Police Department thanked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Fusion...
THORSBY, AL
CBS 42

Oneonta man killed in Blount County crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night has left a Oneonta man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Eduardo Estrada, 44, was injured when his pickup truck left the road and hit a tree at around 10:15 p.m. The crash occurred on Reid Road near Putman Drive, approximately five […]
ONEONTA, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy