(Renville MN-) A Renville man has been charged with arson for allegedly starting his home on fire with his wife and five children inside February 4th. 24-year-old Austin Telthoester is charged with 1st Degree Arson and five counts of child endangerment. Court records say when fire crews responded to the blaze, Telthoester was acting erratically and told them there were racoons in the walls of the house, and reportedly threatening a police officer. His wife told police Telthoester started a wall of the bedroom on fire with a camping torch after asking her if she heard something inside the wall. No one was injured in the blaze.

RENVILLE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO