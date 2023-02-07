Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota House OKs food program bills
(The Center Square) – The Minnesota House approved two bills to fund food programs for students and food shelf programs. House File 5, authored by Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL- Minneapolis, passed on a vote of 70-58. The bill would create a state program for schools to provide up to two free meals per day to all students.
voiceofalexandria.com
Merrimack takes down Saint Francis (Pa.) 75-68
LORETTO, Pa. — Led by Ziggy Reid's 18 points, the Merrimack Warriors defeated the Saint Francis (Pa.) Red Flash 75-68 on Saturday night. The Warriors improved to 11-16 with the victory and the Red Flash fell to 9-16.
voiceofalexandria.com
Robert Morris wins 71-64 against Purdue Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Michael Green III scored 24 points as Robert Morris beat Purdue Fort Wayne 71-64. Green also contributed five assists for the Colonials. Kahliel Spear added 12 points and seven rebounds. Jarred Godfrey led the Mastodons in scoring, finishing with 23 points, four assists and two steals.
Comments / 1