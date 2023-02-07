ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

After 14 Failed Adoptions, “Too Big” Puppy Finds Forever Home In North Carolina

Following 14 failed adoptions in a span of just five weeks, a 63-pound North Carolina puppy named Ronald is finally home. Earlier this month, the SPCA of Wake County was desperate to break one-year-old Ronald's “unlucky streak.” After taking him back more than a dozen times for being “too big” and “too strong,” the Raleigh shelter issued a social media plea for an adopter who can “handle a little extra size.”
WAKE COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
People

The 'Best Breeder in South Carolina' Fatally Shot While Selling One of His French Bulldogs

"For him to lose his life over something senseless of trying to do an exchange or sell a French bulldog and for someone to take his life, that's heartless," said Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon A man authorities call "the best breeder in South Carolina" is dead after he was fatally shot in a KFC parking lot while meeting someone to sell a French bulldog. Lonnie Ray, 76, had planned to sell the dog in Bishopville, South Carolina, which is about an hour outside of Columbia, South Carolina....
BISHOPVILLE, SC
country1037fm.com

Two Local North Carolina Area Stores Caught Overcharging Customers

Check your store receipts, North Carolina officials say, as several more retailers in the Charlotte area have been fined nearly $39,000 for price scanning errors. In total, 52 stores were fined in 33 counties for scanning errors in the fourth quarter of last year. According to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
GREENVILLE, SC
Jason Griffith

Headline: Tragic Loss of Life in Pedestrian Accident on U.S. Highway 52 in Florence, South Carolina

A devastating accident took place on Friday evening on U.S. Highway 52 in Florence County, South Carolina, resulting in the loss of a pedestrian's life. The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported that the fatal incident occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m. when a pedestrian was attempting to cross the roadway and was hit by a 2015 Lexus SUV.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
FORT LAWN, SC
The Associated Press

Large fire battled at industrial facility in North Carolina

DUDLEY, N.C. (AP) — Firefighters responded to a large-scale fire that engulfed at least 30 acres early Saturday at the National Salvage and Service Corp. industrial site in Dudley, North Carolina. The Goldsboro News-Argus reports that firefighters from 23 departments responded to the fire, which was first reported at about 1:27 a.m. “The caller said when they saw it, it was three stories high,” said Joel Gillie, Wayne County spokesman. No injuries were reported but two homes off Genoa Road, in the vicinity of the fire, were evacuated to ensure the safety of residents.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Cross Creek Mall | Shopping mall in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Cross Creek Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on the 401 Bypass between Morganton Road and the All-American Freeway. The mall contains over 150 stores and covers over 1,000,000 sq ft (93,000 m2). of retail space. Its anchors include Belk, Macy's, and J. C. Penney. The mall is owned by CBL & Associates Properties.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WCNC

1st black woman elected to NC Superior Court seat dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former North Carolina Supreme Court judge Shirly Fulton passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 71. The South Carolina native made history as the first Black woman elected to a Superior Court seat in North Carolina. "When Shirley Fulton entered a room, one could feel...
CHARLOTTE, NC

