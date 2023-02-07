Read full article on original website
Related
krwc1360.com
More Information on Recent Double Murder-Suicide Resulting in Deaths of Two Buffalo Men
Police in the Twin Cities suburb of Bloomington have released more information on the incident last week in that city that resulted in the deaths of a father and son from Buffalo, along with another man who is believed to have been a business associate. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges...
myklgr.com
Charges: Renville man who lit house on fire with five children inside Saturday blamed raccoons
Charges say a Renville man who allegedly lit his house on fire with five children and his wife inside blamed raccoons for the blaze. Austin Aberhard Telthoester, 24, was charged Tuesday with felony 1st-degree arson and five counts of child endangerment in Renville County Court. Renville police responded on February...
2nd Suspect Pleads Guilty in Sauk Rapids Murder-for-Hire Case
FOLEY (WJON News) -- The second of three people charged in a Sauk Rapids murder-for-hire case has pleaded guilty to her role in the case. Twenty-six-year-old Katrina Hunt has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st-degree assault. Twenty-year-old Christian Kane previously pleaded guilty to 1st-degree attempted murder after he was found competent to face the charges against him. A third suspect, 51-year-old Maria Foster is due in court on February 15th.
fox9.com
Murder in Texas spurs Minnesota prosecutors to reopen 2018 shooting probe
Minnesota reopen 2018 case after woman accused in husband's murder in Texas. Prosecutors in northern Minnesota are taking a second look at a 2018 case in which a woman shot and killed her fiancé during a reported domestic disturbance after that woman was just recently indicted on murder charges in the death of her current husband in Texas.
kduz.com
Arrest Warrant Issued for Renville Co Murder Suspect
(KWLM/Olivia MN-) An arrest warrant has been issued for a Renville County murder suspect after she failed to appear for a scheduled court appearance Monday. A settlement conference was supposed to be held for 20-year-old Deja Padilla of Montevideo. Padilla is charged with 3rd Degree Murder and 3rd Degree Controlled...
Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
southarkansassun.com
Father, Son Victims Of Double Murder-Suicide In Minnesota Identified By Police
The police have already identified two of the victims of the double murder-suicide in Bloomington, Minnesota. Apart from the father and son, a business associate was also reportedly killed. On February 1, the Bloomington Police have reportedly discovered three bodies of men who were shot to death in a pickup...
willmarradio.com
Sartell woman hurt in weekend snowmobile accident near St. Stephen
(St. Stephen MN-) A Sartell woman was injured in a Stearns County snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's department says at 330 p.m. Saturday they received a call regarding a snowmobile accident with injuries near the address of 40746 125th Ave. in Brockway Twp. This location is about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. Stearns County Deputies, St Stephen Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance Service all responded to the call.
annandaleadvocate.com
Legal Notice – February 8, 2023
Notice is hereby given that SEALED Bid Proposal Packages will be received by the Township at the Township Hall until 7:00 PM on the 7TH OF MARCH 2023 for the paving of Jeske Avenue and adjacent streets located in Corinna Township. The Major Estimated Quantities of Work are:. Sawing Bituminous...
knsiradio.com
Holdingford Mayor Asked to Resign
(KNSI) – Some residents of a Stearns County town are asking their mayor to step down. The Holdingford City Council agenda for Monday’s meeting list a request for the resignation of Mayor Sue Marstein. The agenda doesn’t list a reason for asking for her to quit. Minutes...
willmarradio.com
New school for special needs students planned for New London
(New London MN-) A school for special needs students is in the works in New London. Cliff Carmody, Executive Director of the Southwest-West Central Education Cooperative says the school would be built near the current Prairie Woods Elementary School and would serve 30 to 40 children from around the Cooperative's region who are categorized as "Setting 4"...
Six Arrested Following Large Minnesota Meth Bust
Wilmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six people are in custody following a large drug bust in Minnesota. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the Cooperative Enforcement Effort Drug Task Force executed three search warrants at three different residences within cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties on Monday. The searches were related to a drug trafficking investigation in central Minnesota.
willmarradio.com
Six arrested in local methamphetamine bust
(Willmar MN-) 6 people are under arrest after a local meth bust this week. On Monday agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed three narcotics search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties. The search warrants were related to the trafficking of methamphetamine into the CEE-VI service area. A total of six individuals were arrested for a variety of controlled substance charges after agents located and seized over half a pound of meth, three handguns and several thousand dollars in cash believed to be the proceeds from methamphetamine sales.
Several Central Minnesota Wrestlers Qualify for State Tournament
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The 2023 Minnesota State High School Wrestling Tournament is just around the corner, and sectionals are officially underway. First up were the Girl's Wrestling Sectionals this weekend. On Saturday, the Section 5 & 8 and Section 6 & 7 competitions were held at Sartell High School.
willmarradio.com
Benson gives final approval to 1-year THC ban
(Benson MN-) The Swift County Monitor-News says The Benson City Council this week passed it's 2nd and final reading of an ordinance banning the sale of products containing THC for one year. It was done in anticipation of The Minnesota Legislature approving recreational cannabis this session. Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box sits on the League of Minnesota Cities Cannabis Working Group...
Unique Fishing Event On The Chain of Lakes This Weekend
Cat Fish Fest is back this year on the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes in Richmond this weekend. This is the 2nd year of the event that will happen from 3 p.m., Friday February 10th to 3 p.m., Saturday February 11. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the event is really taking off this year with cat fish anglers coming Minnesota and many other states.
willmarradio.com
Northern Lakes over Willmar Cardinals
The Willmar Cardinals boys hockey team fell to Northern Lakes 8-2 Saturday afternoon in Willmar. Willmar's record is now 8-15 on the season, while Northern Lakes improves to 10-13. The next Willmar Cardinals broadcast on KWLM will be girls hockey playoffs on Tuesday, February 14th with the Rambow pregame at...
willmarradio.com
Willmar Cardinals girls win at home over Rocori
The Willmar Cardinal girls basketball team played host to the Rocori Spartans Friday night and won by a final score of 52-47. Telilie Lange led the way for the Cards with 14 points followed by Brielle Ogdahl with 10. Brielle also had a double/double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Amber Field had 14 for the Spartans, including 4 three pointers in the second half, and Kate Van Erp had 11.
willmarradio.com
Cards Take Over Late in Win Over Flyers on Alumni Day
(Willmar Senior High School) -- With the 2008 State Third Place Cardinals in the The Big Red Gym on Alumni Day the 2023 version led by Senior Wing Khalid Muhumed gave the Saturday afternoon crowd and fellow Cardinals a solid 62-51 victory over Section 8AAA and former Central Lakes Conference rival Little Falls.
willmarradio.com
Warriors come up short against Thunderhawks
It was a tough start and matchup for the BOLD Warriors girls basketball team as they hosted Montevideo on Friday night. The Thunderhawks led at halftime 40-19 and won by a final score of 55-50. BOLD Warriors leading scorers were Lainey Braulick with 18 points, and 2 rebounds, Kenzie Visser...
Comments / 1