petpress.net

9 Loyal Cat Breeds That Will Love You Forever

Cats may be known for their independent streaks, but loyal cat breeds have been stealing hearts—and attention—for centuries!. From the ancient Egyptians’ reverence of the regal and loyal Sphynx to loyal lap cats like the Ragdoll. Loyal cats are as diverse in personality and appearance as they...
petpress.net

Top 8 Social Cat Breeds Perfect for Every Family Home

Many people assume that all cats are alike, but the truth is that there are dozens of different breeds of cats– each with its own unique look and personality. Social cat breeds, in particular, stand out for their friendly temperaments and outgoing personalities. These inquisitive and affectionate felines make...
earth.com

Which are the most intelligent cat breeds?

Although cats have smaller brains than dogs, they are extremely smart mammals, with a high level of emotional intelligence and a great willingness to adapt. While there is no standardized test to measure intelligence in cats, scientists have recently examined the ability to adapt, curiosity levels, and the need for mental stimulation in various cat breeds.
Outsider.com

African Serval Cat Discovered Roaming Free On Missouri Farm

Missouri is home to a healthy population of bobcats. There are also presumably plenty of domesticated house cats that have gone feral and live outdoors. Even mountain lions rarely but occasionally turn up in the state. However, for the last few months, a farmer outside the town of Ava kept catching glimpses of what he called an “elusive and crazy-looking cat.” The farmer knew it was too big to be a house cat and too little to be a mountain lion. Though it somewhat resembled a bobcat, the build of its body wasn’t consistent with other bobcats he had seen in the area. Once he was finally able to trap the animal, he realized it was an African serval.
MISSOURI STATE
petapixel.com

Photographer Captures Rare Birth Photo of Baby Still in Amniotic Sac

A photographer has captured remarkable photos of a rare 1-in-80,000 “en caul” birth when the baby is born still inside an intact amniotic sac. Warning: This article contains graphic photos of childbirth that some may find disturbing. Ludmila Gusman, a 44-year-old family and birth photographer based in Brazil,...
a-z-animals.com

Meet Barivel: The World’s Biggest House Cat

When it comes to house cats, Barivel the cat is a pretty big deal! This massive man set the 2018 Guinness World Record for being the longest cat out there, which brought him thousands of adoring fans and global recognition. We want to introduce you to the details of the...
MAINE STATE
a-z-animals.com

The 15 Best Small Dog Breeds Ranked

Whether you’re looking for a first-time companion or another furry friend to add to your family, a small dog might be the right choice. Dogs come in all colors, temperaments, and sizes. If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, carefully consider your needs and restrictions and what you value in a dog. Remember: dogs are forever companions and should not be taken on lightly. Here, we’ll discover the 15 best small dog breeds.
Sachin

A cute video of the dog's adorable reaction to being adopted

Adopting a pet is an amazing and rewarding experience. Every animal deserves to be given a loving home, and there are plenty of opportunities available to those wishing to give a pet a secure and loving environment. One of the most adorable aspects of adoption is the reaction of the animal when it realizes it has been chosen and given a safe home.

