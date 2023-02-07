Read full article on original website
Dirty Dough continues growing with 14 new locations in Utah; 5 in Utah County
Dirty Dough has been whipping up something big, with 14 new locations coming to Utah and 37 new locations being built nationwide. Five stores will open soon in Utah County — two in Provo and one apiece in Orem, American Fork and Payson — along with two Weber County locations in Ogden and Roy.
Local legislator introduces bill to address traffic problems on 1400 North intersection
On Tuesday, local legislator Rep. Casey Snider introduced a bill to the House Transportation Committee that would allow a government entity to direct improvements along specific areas of railroad track. Snider, who lives in Providence, said the motivation for the bill comes from Logan’s long battle with Union Pacific.
Utah toddler stuck in apartment alone, parents tried everything
A West Haven couple was locked out of their own apartment, while their toddler was locked inside. The couple contacted the police, locksmiths, their apt complex, and their security company to no avail.
Man confesses to abusing several Logan boys 25 years ago – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 63-year-old former Logan man has pleaded guilty to abusing several boys (physically and sexually) more than 25 years ago. Steven Al Archuleta accepted a plea deal that will send him to prison next month. Archuleta appeared Wednesday morning in 1st District Court. He pleaded guilty to...
Missing teen in Brigham City found safe
Linkoln has been found safe and healthy, Brigham City police say.
Bountiful police say suspects of home burglary, credit card fraud remain at-large
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement is seeking two individuals suspected of credit card fraud following forced entry into a residence. Officers with the Bountiful City Police Department said that the man and woman photographed below allegedly burglarized a home and subsequently put charges on the victim's credit cards.
Layton man arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting teen girl
A Layton man was charged Wednesday with allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a teenage girl last October.
Newgate Mall | Shopping mall in Ogden, Utah
Newgate Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Ogden, Utah. Opened in 1981, it features Burlington Coat Factory, Dillard's, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by The Woodmont Company. Homart Development Company built Newgate Mall in 1981. Its original anchor stores were Sears and Mervyn's. Sears had operated...
Ogden Police looking for driver that hit a crossing guard
OGDEN, Utah– Police are looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run accident that injured a crossing guard Tuesday morning. In a Facebook post, Ogden Police said the accident happened around 6:55 a.m. at Harrop Street and Monroe Boulevard. Police said the crossing guard was preparing to set up their...
Utah man recalls horror of seeing fiancée hit by snowmobile
A West Jordan mom will be in the hospital these next few weeks after her face was struck by a snowmobile while she was tubing in Cache County on Saturday.
Man’s arm partially amputated by farm equipment Tuesday afternoon
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man was partially amputated while harvesting crops on monastery land Tuesday. According to David Reed, chief of Weber Fire District, a male in his 20s was working with a company growing crops on monastery land. Reed says the man was using an “auger of...
Arrest made in Ogden 25th Street shooting of three
OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man charged in the shooting last month of three people on Historic 25th Street will appear in 2nd District Court Tuesday, this time in chains. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain was arrested four days after the Jan. 22 shooting, which...
Hyrum woman confesses to stealing $30,000 from relative’s home – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 41-year-old Hyrum woman has pleaded guilty to stealing around $30,000 from a family member’s home in 2020. Amanda Lescoe accepted a plea deal, agreeing to pay back the money to avoid a lengthy jail or prison sentence. Lescoe participated in a Change of Plea Hearing...
North Ogden police: Woman found deceased in vehicle
NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — North Ogden police responded to a request for a welfare check on Jan. 25, Wednesday of last week, and found a woman dead in her vehicle. The scene was in the 2500 North block of 400 East, the NOPD news...
Parents sentenced to life for starving, fatally abusing 3-year-old who 'looked like a Holocaust victim'
OGDEN, Utah (TCD) -- A 28-year-old woman and 30-year-old man were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for abusing and malnourishing their 3-year-old daughter, who ultimately died from her wounds. KSL-TV reports Judge Michael DiReda handed Brenda Emile and Miller Eric Costello the sentences Friday, Feb....
Roy City Police searching for missing 15 yr old
Roy, Utah (ABC4) — Police are looking for teenage girl, Kayli Cruz. She was last seen leaving Sandridge Junior High school on Feb. 1, 2023. She is 15 years old, approx. 5’1” and has brown and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, white pajama pants with a checkered pattern, white shoes, and a black backpack.
