Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
New school for special needs students planned for New London
(New London MN-) A school for special needs students is in the works in New London. Cliff Carmody, Executive Director of the Southwest-West Central Education Cooperative says the school would be built near the current Prairie Woods Elementary School and would serve 30 to 40 children from around the Cooperative's region who are categorized as "Setting 4"...
willmarradio.com
Benson gives final approval to 1-year THC ban
(Benson MN-) The Swift County Monitor-News says The Benson City Council this week passed it's 2nd and final reading of an ordinance banning the sale of products containing THC for one year. It was done in anticipation of The Minnesota Legislature approving recreational cannabis this session. Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box sits on the League of Minnesota Cities Cannabis Working Group...
willmarradio.com
John W. Carlson
John W. Carlson, 82, of Albany, formerly of Willmar, died Wednesday, February 8th at Mother of Mercy in Albany. His funeral will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, March 14th at Word of Faith Family Church in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral arrangements are pending with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
Russell Onnen
Russell Onnen, 88, of Raymond, passed away, surrounded by family, on Saturday February 11, 2023, at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 16th at 10:30 am at Bethany Reformed Church in Clara City. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 5 to 7:00 pm at the church and continue one hour prior to services on Thursday. Arrangements with Wing-Bain Funeral Home.
willmarradio.com
Renville man accused of starting home on fire with family inside
(Renville MN-) A Renville man has been charged with arson for allegedly starting his home on fire with his wife and five children inside February 4th. 24-year-old Austin Telthoester is charged with 1st Degree Arson and five counts of child endangerment. Court records say when fire crews responded to the blaze, Telthoester was acting erratically and told them there were racoons in the walls of the house, and reportedly threatening a police officer. His wife told police Telthoester started a wall of the bedroom on fire with a camping torch after asking her if she heard something inside the wall. No one was injured in the blaze.
willmarradio.com
Northern Lakes over Willmar Cardinals
The Willmar Cardinals boys hockey team fell to Northern Lakes 8-2 Saturday afternoon in Willmar. Willmar's record is now 8-15 on the season, while Northern Lakes improves to 10-13. The next Willmar Cardinals broadcast on KWLM will be girls hockey playoffs on Tuesday, February 14th with the Rambow pregame at...
willmarradio.com
Willmar Cardinals girls win at home over Rocori
The Willmar Cardinal girls basketball team played host to the Rocori Spartans Friday night and won by a final score of 52-47. Telilie Lange led the way for the Cards with 14 points followed by Brielle Ogdahl with 10. Brielle also had a double/double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Amber Field had 14 for the Spartans, including 4 three pointers in the second half, and Kate Van Erp had 11.
willmarradio.com
Cards Take Over Late in Win Over Flyers on Alumni Day
(Willmar Senior High School) -- With the 2008 State Third Place Cardinals in the The Big Red Gym on Alumni Day the 2023 version led by Senior Wing Khalid Muhumed gave the Saturday afternoon crowd and fellow Cardinals a solid 62-51 victory over Section 8AAA and former Central Lakes Conference rival Little Falls.
Comments / 1