Yes, the first word of the first song Rihanna sang was bitch, as in “Bitch Better Have My Money If I’m Going to Hook Myself to a Super Smash Bros. Platform High Above the Field While Pregnant to Kick Off My Rapturously Awaited Super Bowl Halftime Show,” the word itself gracefully elided but still gleefully rubbed in our awestruck faces. Yes, the minimalist and vertiginous platform staging evoked either Smash Bros., Super Mario Odyssey, or, for an older demographic guaranteed to be baffled by Rihanna’s whole deal, Donkey Kong. No, she did not sing her newish, Oscar-nominated but very sleepy Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song (great); no, she didn’t sing any new songs at all, and there is zero indication that her hypothetical ninth album, and her first since 2016’s Anti, is forthcoming or will ever exist (shit).

4 HOURS AGO