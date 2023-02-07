Read full article on original website
KOCO
Person injured after fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was injured after a house fire in Oklahoma City. On Sunday, OKC fire crews responded to a house fire near Northwest 5th Terrace and Melrose Lane. Crews said the fire started on the porch and then spread to the attic. One person was injured...
news9.com
Rollover Crash Sends Car Onto NW Expressway, Police Say
Police worked a two-car rollover crash in Oklahoma City on Saturday and one of the vehicles rolled onto the NW Expressway, according to authorities. The Oklahoma City Police Department said the crash happened on the May Avenue Bridge and the Northwest Expressway around 4 p.m. Police say it happened as...
Overnight vehicle vs. pedestrian accident leaves one person injured
Oklahoma City Police confirm one person was hit by a vehicle near South Air Depot Boulevard and Askey Drive overnight.
Man Suffers Burns On Face During Northwest Oklahoma City House Fire
A man was burned during a fire at a home in Northwest Oklahoma City on Sunday. Authorities said the mans face was burned during the fire in the afternoon. Firefighters said the fire ignited on the back porch of a home near Rockwell and Melrose Lane before spreading to the attic.
Semi-truck and single car involved in S I-44 crash
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- OKCFD responded to a semi-truck and single crash on Southwest Expressway and I-44. Officials found one person trapped inside the single car and transported to the local hospital. The condition of the person is currently unknown. As a result of the crash, OHP has confirmed I-44 northbound lanes at the SW 59th […]
KOCO
Investigators confirm complex fire in Oklahoma City was arson
OKLAHOMA CITY — Investigators confirmed a complex fire in Oklahoma City was a result of arson. On Saturday, multiple agencies responded to a complex fire near Northeast 36th Street and Martin Luther King Avenue. Investigators confirmed to KOCO 5 that it was arson. Officials said two people are in...
Midwest City business owners react to autoped crash Friday night
A serious crash in Midwest City Friday night happened just before 9 p.m. A person was hit by a vehicle at Air Depot and Askew Drive.
Crews Respond To East OKC Commercial Fire
Crews responded to the scene of a fire Friday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The fire that started at around 9:20 a.m. near East I-240 Service Road and South Bryant Avenue. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the fire was in the back of the Boomer Sports Complex facility. The...
27-Year-Old Killed In SW OKC Crash
A 27-year-old was killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Oklahoma County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near South Morgan Road. What happened in the crash is under investigation. OHP said...
KOCO
Police respond to reported shooting at OKC home; person taken to hospital for panic attack
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to a hospital for a panic attack after police investigated a reported shooting Friday morning at a west Oklahoma City home. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Officers responded after receiving a report that someone had shot their...
KOCO
One person dead after semitrailer crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says three vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near County Line Road.
Police identify man shot and killed after fight at Oklahoma City motel
The Oklahoma City Police Department has now identified the victim in Wednesday's fatal shooting at a motel on the city's southwest side.
OKC Police Working To Identify Suspects In Connection To Assault At NW OKC Business
Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection to an assault at a northwest Oklahoma City business. Police said the incident happened on Feb. 1 at a business near West Hefner Road and North Western Avenue. The two suspects allegedly got into...
Grassfire in Yukon quickly spreads to home and then their neighbor’s home
A grassfire in someone's backyard quickly spread to their home and then their neighbor's home.
KOCO
Loose horses cause traffic problems on I-40 Thursday
OKLAHOMA CITY — When Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to a fatal collision on Thursday morning, they found show horses loose outside of their trailer. The horses caused parts of Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City to be blocked for hours. "The operator or the owners of the truck let...
Police investigating violent assault at Oklahoma City business
Authorities in Oklahoma City are seeking information on a violent assault that sent one woman to the hospital.
okcfox.com
California man killed in early morning accident on Interstate 40
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — A 27-year-old from Temecula, California was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 on Thursday morning. The crash happened at 2:30 a.m. just west of County Line Road. Troopers said Wyatt James Martin, who was driving a Volvo tractor-trailer, was pronounced dead at the...
News On 6
Watch: NW OKC Crashes Caught On Camera
Two wrecks on Northwest 39th Expressway in Oklahoma City were caught on camera by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crashes.
Police identify shooting victim at SW Oklahoma City motel
Police have now identified the victim of a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City early Wednesday. No arrests have been made. The post Police identify shooting victim at SW Oklahoma City motel appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
1 Juvenile Injured In Moore Shooting
One juvenile was injured in a shooting in Moore, according to Moore police. Police said the shooting happened near Northwest 12th Street and North Janeway Avenue. A group of juveniles were fighting when one person was shot, according to police. The victim was transported to the hospital, police said. Police...
