Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Person injured after fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was injured after a house fire in Oklahoma City. On Sunday, OKC fire crews responded to a house fire near Northwest 5th Terrace and Melrose Lane. Crews said the fire started on the porch and then spread to the attic. One person was injured...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Rollover Crash Sends Car Onto NW Expressway, Police Say

Police worked a two-car rollover crash in Oklahoma City on Saturday and one of the vehicles rolled onto the NW Expressway, according to authorities. The Oklahoma City Police Department said the crash happened on the May Avenue Bridge and the Northwest Expressway around 4 p.m. Police say it happened as...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Semi-truck and single car involved in S I-44 crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- OKCFD responded to a semi-truck and single crash on Southwest Expressway and I-44. Officials found one person trapped inside the single car and transported to the local hospital. The condition of the person is currently unknown. As a result of the crash, OHP has confirmed I-44 northbound lanes at the SW 59th […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Investigators confirm complex fire in Oklahoma City was arson

OKLAHOMA CITY — Investigators confirmed a complex fire in Oklahoma City was a result of arson. On Saturday, multiple agencies responded to a complex fire near Northeast 36th Street and Martin Luther King Avenue. Investigators confirmed to KOCO 5 that it was arson. Officials said two people are in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

27-Year-Old Killed In SW OKC Crash

A 27-year-old was killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Oklahoma County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near South Morgan Road. What happened in the crash is under investigation. OHP said...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

One person dead after semitrailer crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says three vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near County Line Road.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Loose horses cause traffic problems on I-40 Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY — When Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to a fatal collision on Thursday morning, they found show horses loose outside of their trailer. The horses caused parts of Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City to be blocked for hours. "The operator or the owners of the truck let...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

California man killed in early morning accident on Interstate 40

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — A 27-year-old from Temecula, California was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 on Thursday morning. The crash happened at 2:30 a.m. just west of County Line Road. Troopers said Wyatt James Martin, who was driving a Volvo tractor-trailer, was pronounced dead at the...
TEMECULA, CA
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Juvenile Injured In Moore Shooting

One juvenile was injured in a shooting in Moore, according to Moore police. Police said the shooting happened near Northwest 12th Street and North Janeway Avenue. A group of juveniles were fighting when one person was shot, according to police. The victim was transported to the hospital, police said. Police...
MOORE, OK

