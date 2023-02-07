Read full article on original website
Coralville Police arrest convicted felon accused of carrying firearm away from the scene of fatal shooting of 3-year-old
Coralville Police have arrested a wanted Iowa City man accused of carrying a firearm away from the scene of a shooting that killed a three-year-old. Officers were called to a 9-1-1 hang-up at an apartment on 2nd Avenue just after 3:45 Sunday morning. Arriving officers found 33-year-old Chris Gordon of Sandusky Drive inside. Police knew Gordon had warrants for his arrest, and he was taken into custody despite numerous attempts to leave the apartment.
Coralville man arrested after IC police chase
An Iowa City man has been arrested after a police chase in Iowa City . Iowa City Police say 29-year-old Charles Tate was driving a 2018 Kia Optima on Arthur Street near the Town & Campus Apartments just after 11:30pm on January 5th. Tate had a suspended license, leading to a traffic stop from Iowa City Police.
North Liberty Police arrest OWI suspect with dangerously high BAC
North Liberty Police have arrested a drunk driving suspect who they say had dangerously high levels of intoxication. Officers noticed a 2017 Cadillac XTS squealing its tires and driving erratically as it turned from northbound Kansas Avenue to westbound Penn Street just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon. The vehicle also had an expired registration.
UIHC patient accused of punching nurse in the groin
A patient at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is accused of punching a nurse in the groin. Iowa City Police say 67-year-old Thomas Schabilion of the Hilltop manufactured housing community on Waterfront Drive was being seen in the UIHC emergency department at 7:45pm on January 27th when he punched a nurse twice in the groin. The victim suffered only minor pain and no injuries, but still requested charges be filed.
IC man accused of burglarizing business next door to his employer
Iowa City Police say a burglary suspect broke into the business located next door to his employer and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise. According to arrest records, 53-year-old Shane Hauser of East Burlington Street broke into Edwards Painting on Stevens Drive just after 4:45am on January 21st. Police say Hauser had just finished up a food service shift downtown when he returned to his employer’s office on Stevens Drive, which is next door to Edwards Painting.
Two killed in Cedar Rapids traffic accident
Two people have died in a Cedar Rapids traffic accident. According to Cedar Rapids Police, just after 5:00 Saturday night first responders were called to the intersection of Williams Blvd and Wiley Blvd SW for a two-vehicle accident involving a sedan and pickup truck. The passengers in the sedan, an 81-year-old female and 75-year-old male, were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
IC woman accused of crashing car into mobile home
Crashing her car into a mobile home has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest. Johnson County deputies were called to the Lake Ridge manufactured housing community just before 5am Friday for a 2019 Nissan Sentra that had blown through a stop sign and crashed into a residence. Arriving officers say the driver, identified as 18-year-old Dianna Martinez of Beach View Drive, showed signs of impairment. Staff at the Johnson County jail report Martinez had marijuana and a powdery white rock that tested positive for cocaine on her person, as well as a fake driver’s license.
Iowa City’s cohousing neighborhood filling up
Ten years after the founders bought an 8-acre parcel off Benton Street in Iowa City, the Prairie Hill cohousing development is constructing the last of 11 buildings. Four of five units have already been sold, with homeowners expected to move in by June. Iowa’s first cohousing neighborhood will soon have...
Johnson County Supervisor to open soul food restaurant
A Johnson County Supervisor is embarking on a new endeavor. Supervisor Royceann Porter wrote on her Facebook page that she plans to open a soul food restaurant in the former Slumberland location in Pepperwood Plaza. Royceann’s Soul Food Cottage is scheduled to open next month. Porter says she honed...
PARENTS: Bettendorf hosted ‘queer pride pep rally,’ required attendance
Parents in the Bettendorf School District are saying the district crossed the line on Friday, claiming there was a queer pride pep rally and attendance was mandatory. The Iowa Standard reached out to the district’s director of communications on Friday, but did not receive any response. One parent said...
National Motorcycle Museum announces permanent closure
It was announced last weekend that after 22 years of calling Anamosa and Jones County home, the National Motorcycle Museum would be shutting its doors on Sept. 5. “We struggled here even when John was alive. John and I have supplemented this place the entire time.”. Those words were shared...
Report: Eastern Iowa Airport negotiating to buy rural Swisher property after well tests positive for chemicals linked to airport firefighting operations
The Eastern Iowa Airport is negotiating to buy a rural Swisher property after its well tested positive for chemicals used to fight fuel fires on runways. That’s according to The Cedar Rapids Gazette, which reports airport officials are in talks with Paul and Nikki Hynek of Walford Road to either purchase their land or provide the family with a new well. The family’s home sits just south of the airport.
Local banks offer interim financing for sewer project
Action steps are being taken as the City of Monticello gets closer to the construction of a new wastewater treatment facility. During the Feb. 6 city council meeting, the council was asked to review and approve a motion, directing staff to negotiate with one of three financial institutions on interim financing for the new sewer plant.
