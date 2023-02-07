Madison Boys Basketball Rallies From Behind: Beats Roxbury 36-34

MADISON, NJ – The Madison High School boys basketball team rallied from behind and defeated Roxbury, 36-34, Monday night.The Dodgers (15-6) used a 19-8 fourth quarter to come away with the two-point result, clinching their third straight win.

Tommy Bland scored nine points and Jared Barnes added eight.

Roxbury’s Matt Collins put in 16 points to go with seven rebounds.

Madison has now won 10 of its last 11, including a 30-point victory over top-seeded West Morris in the Morris County Tournament quarterfinals this past Saturday.



