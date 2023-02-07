ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, NJ

Madison Boys Basketball Rallies From Behind: Beats Roxbury 36-34

By Susie Scholz
 5 days ago

MADISON, NJ – The Madison High School boys basketball team rallied from behind and defeated Roxbury, 36-34, Monday night.The Dodgers (15-6) used a 19-8 fourth quarter to come away with the two-point result, clinching their third straight win.

Tommy Bland scored nine points and Jared Barnes added eight.

Roxbury’s Matt Collins put in 16 points to go with seven rebounds.

Madison has now won 10 of its last 11, including a 30-point victory over top-seeded West Morris in the Morris County Tournament quarterfinals this past Saturday.

Madison Boys Basketball Marches on to County Finals After Thrilling Win Over Mendham

RANDOLPH, NJ – Madison made history Saturday evening by advancing to the Morris County Finals for just the second time in program history after defeating Mendham 38-35 in the semifinal. The low scoring nature of Saturday night’s contest was evident right from the jump as Mendham held a slim 7-4 lead halfway through the first quarter. Madison struggled with turnovers in front of a raucous crowd and endured a long scoring drought in the opening eight minutes but was able to keep pace with the Minutemen trailing 12-8 after one. In the second quarter both teams had a hard time finding the...
MADISON, NJ
Boys Basketball – Jaiven Speights Scores 33 points in Win Over Keansburg; Team Qualifies for State Tournament

ROSELLE PARK, NJ – Jaiven Speights had a huge game against Keansburg scoring 33 points in the 67-56 win on Saturday. The game remained close at halftime with the Panthers being up by only three points at the break. Roselle Park came out firing in the 3rd quarter, outscoring Keansburg 28-16, which gave them a 15-point lead. The Panthers were able to hold on for the win despite their opponent having a high scoring 4th quarter.   Every Panther player added to the scoring, including Djibril Ndiaye who put up 14 points. This team effort was especially important because this win puts the team into the NJSIAA State Tournament. Roselle Park wraps up their regular season this coming week with a game against Verona on Monday and a game against Bard on Tuesday.
KEANSBURG, NJ
Zangara, Campbell, Help Lead Randolph Boys Hockey into Mennen Cup Finals With Dominant Win Over Morristown-Beard

RANDOLH, NJ- Jase Zangara and Jacob Campbell each netted two goals to help power the Randolph boy’s hockey team to a 5-2 victory over Morristown Beard on Saturday, Feb. 11.  The win puts the Rams into the Mennen Cup Finals where they will face the Chatham Cougars. ( Link to game photos at end of story )  The Rams came out of the gate flying, carrying play and peppering the Crimson net with shot after shot.  They completely controlled the first period with a 17-2 shot advantage, but the score remained 0-0 after one. In the second, the teams were still scoreless...
RANDOLPH, NJ
Sparta Boys Basketball Beats North Hunterdon, Heading Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Finals

BLAIRSTOWN, NJ – The fifth seed boys basketball team won their tri-county semi final game against number nine seed North Hunterdon 57-46 playing on the neutral North Warren Regional High School court on Saturday. The boys started slow, having to battle from a six-point deficit at the half.  The team’s scoring increased with each frame building to a 22-point fourth quarter while holding the Lions to 11.  The boys season record stands at 14-8.  They will play in the H/W/S finals at Centenary University on February 17 at 7 p.m. against second seed Hackettstown. Both Sparta High School varsity basketball teams have played their way to the final round. Before they go to Hackettstown, the boys will play at Jefferson on Thursday at 7 p.m.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
Winter Track: Westfield Boys Win Sectional Title, Girls Take Second

WESTFIELD, NJ — The Westfield High School boys track and field team finished with 93 points and won the North, Group 4 state sectional title this past Saturday at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River.  Westfield head coach Christopher Tafelski was proud of his boys’ efforts with a number of contributions. “The boys had a huge day,” he said. “We got a lot of contributions from all event areas: distance, sprints, throws and jumps. In all, we had 16 guys advance to the Group 4 State Championships next Saturday, which is the most qualifiers we’ve ever had in the history of our...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Boys Basketball: Hoboken Eliminates Weehawken from Hudson County Tournament

HOBOKEN, NJ -- The Hoboken boys basketball team advanced past Weehawken in the second round of the Hudson County Tournament with a 66-49 victory on Saturday. Lamir Boxley scored 19 points for Hoboken (16-7), which outscored Weehawken, 16-9, in the third quarter to take a 51-34 lead. Jasir Lane finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals; and Dorien Moorman collected 15 points and eight rebounds for the RedWings, who will play top-seeded St. Peter's Prep in the quarterfinals Monday at St. Peter's. Weehawken is 17-5.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Newton Girls Basketball Beats Belvidere

NEWTON, NJ – Three girls on the varsity basketball squad put up double digits in their win against Belvidere on Saturday.  The Braves won by a comfortable 57-48. Catherine Vena had 20 points in the outing all from inside the paint.  Caitlyn Pokrywa added 14 dropping in six from the foul line. Jolen Stoner put up 10 with two from 3-point territory, two foul shots and a two-pointer. Both Sophia’s- May and Brondo contributed to the win. This win moves the Newton girls’ record to an even 10-10.  They play the next three on the road, starting at Kittatinny on Monday with a 7 p.m. start.
NEWTON, NJ
Girls Basketball: Caldwell Defeats Nutley, 51-30

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- Caldwell opened a 14-point lead after one quarter and went on to a 51-30 girls basketball victory over Nutley on Senior Day Saturday. Cassidy Brown scored 15 points for Caldwell (9-13), which ran out to a 16-2 lead by the end of the first period and led, 27-8, at halftime. Lauren Sanderson connected for 11 points and Kayla Ishigami and Natalia Brown each tossed in eight points in the victory. Anna Green had 12 points for Nutley (8-13). Cassidy Brown, Lauren Sanderson, Hannah Morgan and Shayne Stafford were the seniors honored in ceremonies with their families before the game. Stafford, who has missed this season with an injury, was given the honorary distinction of participating in the jump ball to start the game.
NUTLEY, NJ
Girls Basketball: Dayton Beats South Hunterdon, 54-31

SPRINGFIELD, NJ -- The Dayton girls basketball team shook off the effects of Friday night's county tournament loss by defeating South Hunterdon, 54-31, in a regular season game on Saturday. Amiel Dillard scored 16 points to lead the Bulldogs (15-6), who outscored South Hunterdon, 28-14, in the second half. Molly Martys dropped in 12 points and Angela Gatto finished with nine points for Dayton, which lost on Friday to top-seeded New Providence in the quarterfinal round of the Union County Tournament.  
DAYTON, OH
Boys Basketball: South Brunswick Trounces Colonia, 63-43, in GMC Tournament Quarterfinals

EDISON, NJ -- The first two times the South Brunswick and Colonia boys basketball teams met this season, South Brunswick took an early lead, and then Colonia came back and won. When they met for a third time on a much bigger stage Sunday in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament quarterfinals, South Brunswick again took an early lead. But, this time, instead of Colonia rallying back, the Vikings pulled away and dominated the Patriots. Kalani Antoine scored 20 points and handed out three assists to lead seventh-seeded South Brunswick to a 63-43 victory over second-seeded Colonia at Middlesex County College. The Vikings...
EDISON, NJ
Chatham Boys Basketball 'Fouls' Up Bid to Reach Morris County Tournament Final; 16-Game Winning Streak Snapped in 53-50 Loss

RANDOLPH, NJ -- Chatham's pressure defense has been the constant positive for the Cougars during their 16-game winning streak that took them into the Morris County Tournament semifinal vs. Delbarton. The defense was still a big plus for No. 3 seed Chatham in its matchup with No. 2 Delbarton on Saturday, but the one thing it couldn't defend was when the Green Wave went to the foul line. And that proved to be the difference as the Cougars had their winning streak snapped, 53-50, at the County College of Morris. Lincoln Zimmermann sank 14 of 16 free throws in the game in scoring a team-high 16...
RANDOLPH, NJ
Franklin HS boys, girls basketball advance in Somerset County Tournament on Sat.

SOMERSET, NJ - Defense, defense, defense. Offense, offense, offense. Both the Franklin High School girls and boys basketball teams won in the second round of the Somerset County Tournament on Saturday afternoon at home. And they did it in different ways. The fifth-seeded Lady Warriors won the first game of the double-header, 43-20, over 12th-seeded Immaculata. The fifth-seeded boys also beat 13th-seeded Bernards, 89-64, in the second game. Franklin girls (11-11) held Immaculata (11-13) scoreless in the first quarter. The Lady Warriors used a combination of a press, zone, and active hands to hold down the Spartans. Immaculata got on the glass and corralled...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Girls Basketball: South Brunswick Beats East Brunswick, 73-70, in OT in GMCT

EDISON, NJ -- After East Brunswick rallied from a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter, South Brunswick prevailed in overtime for a 73-70 girls basketball victory in the quarterfinal round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament on Saturday. Meher Vig scored 19 points for second-seeded South Brunswick (17-6), which outscored EB, 11-8, in overtme. Sam Motusesky led seventh-seeded East Brunswick (13-11) with 18 points and Brooke Motusesky had 16 points. Alexis Lease-Springer collected 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Lilani Pinder had 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Vikings. South Brunswick will play third-seeded Colonia in the GMC Tournament semifinals Tuesday at Monroe High School.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Girls Winter Track: 10 Westfield Individuals, Relay Qualify for Group 4 State Championship

WESTFIELD, NJ — The Westfield High School girls track team qualified 10 individuals and a relay for Saturday’s Group 4 State Championships, scoring 45.5 points to place second in the team competition behind Piscataway Township. The Blue Devil girls were led by junior Sean O’Brien’s nine-point scoring effort in the 55-meter dash at the NJSIAA sectional in Toms River. She placed second at 7.30 and in 55-meter hurdles placed sixth with a time of 9.11, head coach Joe Berardi said. “We had a lot of nice performances but ultimately came up a little short,” Berardi said. “It’s a competitive section and stuff...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Chatham Girls Basketball Bumped from Morris County Tournament Semifinals by Montville; Kowalski 1,000th Point for Mustangs

RANDOLPH, NJ -- There was definitely no charm to the third meeting with Montville as far as the Chatham girls basketball team was concerned.  The No. 3 seeded Cougars met No. 2 Montville for the third time this season in the Morris County Tournament semifinals in what was expected to be a down-to-the-wire finish after the NJAC rivals split two regular-season clashes that were decided by a combined total of six points. But on Friday night, Chatham ran into a determined senior class of Mustangs, sparked by point guard Grace Kowalski, who led all scorers with 21 points, including the 1,000th of her career,...
RANDOLPH, NJ
Boys Basketball Falls to Randolph; 62-50

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown boys basketball (10-11) fell to Randolph, 62-50, on Thursday. The Rams outscored the Colonials 18-12 in the fourth quarter. Zion Baitey led the Colonials with 15 points. Finn Rodgers added 13. Chris Galligan, Christian Clark-Stokes, Trey Davis and Jared Skelton were on the board for Morristown. Ryan Kress led Randolph with 25 points, and two other players scored in double figures. The Colonials are back in action tonight when they travel to face Morristown Beard. Game time is 7pm.    
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Matthew Miller's First-period Fall Clinches a 20-win Season for Bloomfield High Wrestling; Miller, Lizama and Marzano Each go 4-0 to Close out Regular Season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- Matthew Miller provided the Bloomfield High wrestling fans a lot to cheer about when he connected on a first-period fall to clinch a 35-29 win over Rutherford in a quad match on Feb. 11, at The Pit. The Bengals swept the quad, also defeating Union, 45-24, and Belvidere, 60-13 to finish with a 21-10 record. It was the third time in Ryan Smircich's tenure as head coach that the Bengals eclipsed the 20 victory total for a regular season. Bloomfield will compete in the District 9 championships, at Nutley High, on Feb. 18. The top three wrestlers in each weight class...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Boys Basketball: Red Bank Catholic Edges Union, 73-71, in OT

RED BANK, NJ -- The Union boys basketball team was involved in yet another close game that went down to the wire before the Farmers lost, 73-71, to Red Bank Catholic on Saturday. Senior guard Elijah Blackwell scored 27 points for Union (11-11). He sank six 3-pointers and was 5-for-6 from the foul line. Senior swingman Riley Flood connected for 23 points for the Farmers, who were outscored, 73-71, in overtime. The two teams played each other even through the fourth quarter.  Tyler Burnham led Red Bank Catholic (14-11) with 25 points.
RED BANK, NJ
Upset Alert – Boys Basketball Knocks Off 6th Seed Union to Advance in the County Tournament

UNION, NJ – A big third quarter helped Roselle take the lead and eventually beat Union 78-73 in the first round of the Union County Tournament. The last time the Rams saw action in the quarterfinals of the County Tournament was during the 2012-2013 season when they were eliminated by Elizabeth. This team is looking to add their names to the history books if they can defeat 3rd seed Linden and advance to the semifinals. Isaiah Fuller led the team in scoring with 24 points. Tahdir Carson also had a big game with a double-double of 20 points and 14 assists. Elijah Harris...
ROSELLE, NJ
Boys Basketball: Madison Keeps the Good Times Rolling Ahead of County Semifinal

EAST HANOVER, NJ – In front of a raucous crowd Thursday night Madison completed the season sweep over Hanover Park winning 73-62 to improve to 16-6 this year. Both teams had a strong contingent of supporters in this rivalry game and at various points when it was close you could see each sets of players feed off the energy from those in attendance.  Madison got off to a white-hot start in the opening minutes of the game taking an early 13-4 lead before a Hanover Park timeout at the 4:34 mark. Sophomore guard Evan Colao played the role of catalyst for...
MADISON, NJ
