Every year, a lucky Super Bowl winner has the honor of announcing to the media "I'm going to Disney World!" and many of those players follow through.

Many big names have kept up with tradition and visited the "Most Magical Place on Earth" after taking home the Vince Lombardy trophy.

Check out photos of the last 23 Super Bowl champions making the signature victor's trip to Disney below

Gene Duncan/Disney via Getty Images

Super Bowl XXXIV (2000) — MVP Kurt Warner

After earning MVP honors at Super Bowl XXXIV, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Kurt Warner told the press "I'm going to Disney World!" But Warner's connection to the "Most Magical Place on Earth" goes beyond Super Bowl championship trips. Each year, he and his wife, Brenda, sponsor a trip to Disney for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

AP Photo/Peter Cosgrove

Super Bowl XXXV (2001) — Trent Dilfer

Super Bowl XXXV MVP Ray Lewis was famously not asked to visit Disney World after leading the dominant Baltimore Ravens defense to victory. Instead, it was quarterback Trent Dilfer who received the honors.

AP Photo/Peter Cosgrove

Super Bowl XXXVI (2002) — MVP Tom Brady

In his first of many Super Bowl appearances, Tom Brady led the New England Patriots past the 14-point favorite Los Angeles Rams for the 20-17 win. He then took a trip to Walt Disney World to celebrate with Mickey Mouse.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

Super Bowl XXXVII (2003) — Jon Gruden

It's unclear if Jon Gruden ever wound up going to Disney World or Disneyland, but he told viewers he would after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl XXXVII.

AP Photo/Peter Cosgrove

Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004) — MVP Tom Brady

Tom Brady earned his second Super Bowl ring with a 354-yard, three-touchdown showing against the Carolina Panthers. He took a ride through the Magic Kingdom to celebrate, but we aren't quite sure why Mickey took the back seat.

Gene Duncan/Walt Disney World via Getty Images

Super Bowl XXXIX (2005) — Tom Brady

Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to their second consecutive Super Bowl victory, this time against the Philadelphia Eagles. He apparently got tired of hanging out with Mickey and the crew, so enjoy this photo of him on a ride from the year prior.

AP Photo/John Raoux

Super Bowl XL (2006) — MVP Hines Ward

Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward rocked the mouse ears at Disney World after helping his team to victory in Super Bowl XL.

Matt Stroshane/Getty Images

Super Bowl XLI (2007) — Dominic Rhodes

Indianapolis Colts running back Dominic Rhodes played catch with Mickey Mouse in Walt Disney World after helping his team to a 29-17 Super Bowl victory over the Chicago Bears.

Super Bowl XLII (2008) — MVP Eli Manning

After leading the New York Giants to a miraculous victory against the previously undefeated New England Patriots to win Super Bowl XLII, Eli Manning headed to Disney World and led a celebratory parade.

Matt Stroshane/Getty Images

Super Bowl XLIII (2009) — MVP Santonio Holmes

After hauling in nine catches for 131 yards in the Pittsburgh Steelers' Super Bowl XLIII win, wide receiver Santonio Holmes spent some time with Mickey at Walt Disney World.

Kent Phillips/Disney via Getty Images

Super Bowl XLIV (2010) — MVP Drew Brees

Drew Brees celebrated the New Orleans Saints' Super Bowl XLIV victory with Mickey Mouse and Goofy in the Magic Kingdom.

Matt Stroshane/Disney via Getty Images

Super Bowl XLV (2011) — MVP Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns in the Green Bay Packers' 31-25 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. He earned the Super Bowl MVP award as well as a giant, Packers-themed block of Wisconsin cheese once he arrived at Disney. Mickey loved it.

Matt Stroshane/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Super Bowl XLVI (2012) — MVP Eli Manning

After winning his second Super Bowl — and his second-career Super Bowl MVP honor — with the New York Giants, Eli Manning took a ride with Mickey at Walt Disney World.

Matt Stroshane/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Super Bowl XLVII (2013) — MVP Joe Flacco

Quarterback Joe Flacco led the Baltimore Ravens to a 34-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. His 287-yard, three-touchdown performance was good enough for MVP honors and a trip to the Magic Kingdom.

AP Photo/John Raoux

Super Bowl XLVIII (2014) — MVP Malcolm Smith

After posting 10 tackles, a fumble recovery, and a pick-six for the Seattle Seahawks in their 43-8 romp of the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, Malcolm Smith took a trip to Walt Disney World to hang out with Mickey. They drove around in a red convertible during the Super Bowl parade as Smith played catch with some spectators.

Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland via Getty Images

Super Bowl XLIX (2015) — Julian Edelman and Malcolm Butler

Receiver Julian Edelman and cornerback Malcolm Butler had the honor of meeting Mickey Mouse after the New England Patriots took down the reigning champion Seattle Seahawks 28-24.

Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Super Bowl 50 (2016) — Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning had a blast spending time with his Disney friends after winning Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos. His kids, however, seemed much less enthused.

Matt Stroshane/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Super Bowl LI (2017) — James White

After the New England Patriots overcame a 28-3 fourth-quarter deficit against the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI, running back James White took a trip to Disney World to participate in the victory parade.

Photo by Matt Stroshane/Disney Resorts via Getty Images

Super Bowl LII (2018) — MVP Nick Foles

Backup quarterback Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to an improbable 41-33 victory over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. After earning Super Bowl MVP honors, he visited Walt Disney World with his wife, Tori, and daughter, Lily.

oe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Super Bowl LIII (2019) — MVP Julian Edelman and Tom Brady

The New England Patriots came out on top in the low-scoring affair of Super Bowl LIII, taking down the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. Tight end Julian Edelman earned MVP honors after making 10 catches for a game-high 141 yards, and he invited his QB to join him and Mickey Mouse at the most magical place on Earth.

AP Photo/John Raoux

Super Bowl LIV (2020) — MVP Patrick Mahomes

After throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns to lead his Kansas City Chiefs past the San Francisco 49ers 31-20, Patrick Mahomes hit Walt Disney World and spent some quality time with Mickey Mouse and Goofy.

Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resorts via Getty Images

Super Bowl LV (2021) — MVP Tom Brady

Upon securing his record seventh Super Bowl victory and fifth MVP award — this time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Tom Brady approached his Walt Disney World trip a bit differently. Instead of heading to Magic Kingdom, the GOAT visited Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios — and he even posed with a lightsaber.

Super Bowl LVI — MVP Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, and Aaron Donald

