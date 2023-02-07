A part of the brain known as the hypothalamus controls body temperature, which usually varies very slightly throughout the day from the normal temperature of 37C (anything between 36.1 and 37.2 are still in the normal range). It is thought that in response to an infection, illness, or some other cause, the hypothalamus may reset the normal body thermostat to a higher temperature. Therefore, resulting in a fever.

2 DAYS AGO