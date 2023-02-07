Read full article on original website
High School Sports Results Monday February 6
MBB – Gopher Basketball Weekly, 12:00 on AM 1390/93.9 FM. MBB – Gophers at Illinois, 7:00 on AM 1390/93.9 FM (postponed) GHKY – Section playoffs, Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Moorhead. GHKY – Section playoffs, #6 St. Cloud at #3 Alexandria.
Neenah girls, Brillion boys remain atop Post-Crescent high school basketball rankings
Here is the latest edition of the Post-Crescent boys and girls high school basketball rankings. Rankings are "pound-for-pound" based on success and enrollment/division. 1, Neenah (21-1): Rockets hold a half-game lead over Hortonville in Fox Valley Association title chase. Next: Friday vs. Hortonville. 2, Hortonville (19-2): Polar Bears play well...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Basketball: Denfeld Boys Halt Two Harbors’ Win Streak at 7
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Denfeld boys basketball team picked up an 87 to 70 win over Two Harbors on Monday. The win snapped Two Harbors’ win streak at 7. Aidan Altona would lead the team with 26 points. Just behind him, was Marnaries Ferguson with 25. Duluth Denfeld (9-12)...
KEYC
WEM rolls to victory over JWP
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls basketball team hosted Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Tuesday night. WEM wins by a final of 78-44.
