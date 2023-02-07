ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Prep Basketball: Denfeld Boys Halt Two Harbors’ Win Streak at 7

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Denfeld boys basketball team picked up an 87 to 70 win over Two Harbors on Monday. The win snapped Two Harbors’ win streak at 7. Aidan Altona would lead the team with 26 points. Just behind him, was Marnaries Ferguson with 25. Duluth Denfeld (9-12)...
DULUTH, MN
KEYC

WEM rolls to victory over JWP

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls basketball team hosted Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Tuesday night. WEM wins by a final of 78-44.
JANESVILLE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy