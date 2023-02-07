Crews for Kingsport Public Works began preparing for possible snow on Friday as they loaded up plows and snow machines onto trucks. The National Weather Service in Morristown said there's a 30% possibility of more than 1 inch of snow in the Model City. The snow is expected to fall between 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Monday. The low Saturday night is expected to reach 35 degrees and the high Sunday is expected to be 44 degrees.

