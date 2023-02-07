Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport school board set Monday to consider which superintendent candidates to interview
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education Monday evening will receive recommendations for applicants to be interviewed for superintendent of schools starting Feb. 20. The school board meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, Feb, 13, 2023 (although originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 14). The meeting will be...
Kingsport Times-News
PHOTOS: Jonesborough Chocolate Fest
Jonesborough kicked off day one of the eighth annual Chocolate Fest on Friday. The event, hosted by the Jonesborough Area Merchants and Service Association, sends visitors through dozens of businesses downtown to visit shops and collect sweet treats along the way. Day two of Chocolate Fest will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Vols blister Commodores in third, win going away
KNOXVILLE — Tennessee had its hands full with Vanderbilt during the first half of Sunday's Southeastern Conference women’s basketball matchup at Thompson-Boling Arena. The third quarter changed the game completely.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Homeless Ministry to open facility on East Sullivan
KINGSPORT — With a new project set to be completed in the coming months, the future is bright for the Kingsport Homeless Ministry. The ministry was founded in 2017 by close friends Betsy Preston and Jo Morrison. According to Preston, the idea for the organization came to Morrison as they drove home from church one night during a thunderstorm.
Kingsport Times-News
Surgoinsville Middle students win best essay in Future City competition
SURGOINSVILLE — Several Surgoinsville Middle School students participated in a national competition and won best essay at the regional level. The Future City contest asked students to envision a city 100 years in the future that addresses climate change issues.
Kingsport Times-News
Several Kingsport officers received awards in traffic safety in ceremony
Several Kingsport Police Department officers were recently recognized for excellence in traffic safety enforcement at the annual KPD Awards Ceremony. For excellence in crash investigation, Officer Aaron Grimes, Cpl. Matt McGuire and Officer Jonathan Bailey received recognition.
Kingsport Times-News
PETWORKS hosts Valentine's Day adoption fundraiser
KINGSPORT — PETWORKS Animal Services hosted a Valentine’s Day event to promote pet adoption on Saturday. The shelter sold donuts, cupcakes, bread and hot chocolate to patrons who stopped by the Treats For Your Sweetheart event.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Public Works prepares for snow
Crews for Kingsport Public Works began preparing for possible snow on Friday as they loaded up plows and snow machines onto trucks. The National Weather Service in Morristown said there's a 30% possibility of more than 1 inch of snow in the Model City. The snow is expected to fall between 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Monday. The low Saturday night is expected to reach 35 degrees and the high Sunday is expected to be 44 degrees.
Kingsport Times-News
Byrl “Leroy” Adams
KINGSPORT - Byrl “Leroy” Adams, age 87 of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2023 surrounded by loved ones. He was a member of the Fordtown Ruritan. Leroy loved all sports, especially softball and golf. He coached softball throughout the years and played on several teams. Leroy served his country in the U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division.
Kingsport Times-News
Mary Trent
MOUNT CARMEL – Mary Trent, 93, answered her Heavenly Father’s call to come home on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at her residence. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Kenner Cemetery with Pastor James Adams officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:00 PM to go in procession. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Kingsport Times-News
Carolyn Gregg
KINGSPORT - Carolyn Gregg, of Kingsport, passed away early Friday morning, February 10, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes.
