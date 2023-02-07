ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Smiley to name Providence’s next police chief Friday morning

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Brett Smiley will name the city’s next police chief at a news conference Friday morning. Smiley will introduce the new chief at 10 a.m. at his office. The finalists for the top cop in Providence are Commander and acting chief Oscar Perez,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Man, 25, fatally shot in Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot in a Providence home Sunday morning, police said. Officers reported to Burnside Street just before 6 a.m. for a report of a disturbance with shots fired. According to Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez, the home was an “after hours...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Police search for missing boy, 13, from Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are asking for help looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. The Providence Police Department issued a missing person alert Sunday morning for Ramon Figueroa from Narragansett. In the news release, police said the boy resides at Ocean Tides. He fled on foot at Hasbro...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence police continue to search for boy, 13, reported missing

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Where is Ramon Figueroa?. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said earlier this week that the 13-year-old was last seen in Providence on Jan. 7 and that he could be in the Cranston area. Providence police confirmed Thursday that they are looking for...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

UPDATED: Providence Police Chief Candidate’s Record Comes Unraveled

The resume and statements of a candidate for Providence’s next Police Chief are now coming under scrutiny. Providence Mayor Brett Smiley pledged an open and transparent "public" process to select the next head of Providence police to succeed Chief Hugh Clements. On Wednesday, Providence Police Chief candidate Major Kevin...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Former Providence mayor has interest in purchasing Columbus statue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino has expressed interest in purchasing the Providence Christopher Columbus statue. In a statement, Paolino said he is looking to partner with a local Italian American organization or the Rhode Island School of Design Museum to preserve the statue’s history.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Police officers in Cranston begin wearing body cameras

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Some Cranston police officers have started wearing body cameras, with more to follow by the end of the month. The department entered a 5-year contract with Axon that costs $663,382. The contract includes purchasing 92 cameras with unlimited cloud-based storage and other software. Chief Michael...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

New training facility for firefighters across northern Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Firefighters across Rhode Island now have a new training center. The new training center is located near the Smithfield Fire Department. “Fortunately, the number of fires is down. But that means our skills can get rusty, explained Smithfield Fire Chief Robert Seltzer. “This new facility will have real heat, real fire and real smoke, which will provide invaluable training for our firefighters.”
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

7 people hospitalized after Brockton’s second major fire this week

BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Seven people were hospitalized following the second major fire in Brockton this week. Brockton Fire Department’s Chief Brian Nardelli said that just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, first responders were called about a building fire at 25 Central Square. In a second call, first...
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

Pawtucket police search for man who robbed a CVS

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police are searching for the person who robbed a CVS early Friday morning. Sgt. Theodore Georgitsis said that just after 3 a.m., officers reported to the CVS on Newport Avenue for a report of a robbery. According to Georgitsis, the suspect threatened that he...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Car crashes into New Bedford home

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Rhode Island National Guard soldier dies in crash

EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — The Public Affairs Office of the Rhode Island National Guard said one of their soldiers died Wednesday morning after a single car accident. The National Guard said the soldier who remains unnamed at the time, died on Route 102 in Exeter. “We are devastated by...
EXETER, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy