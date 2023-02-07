Okay I’m going to say it... egg prices are outrageous, now if you have read any of my blog posts you’ll know that we have a flock of ladies that are super good at their job... which is graciously providing us with eggs, however not everyone is as fortunate as us. The prices ... insane... it’s crazy that I’ve see numbers in the 7-9 dollar range for a dozen free range eggs, even at our small local grocery store a pound of butter was over 8 dollars! I nearly choked... I knew then that I had to share this Carrot Cake recipe with you all. This recipe has no eggs, milk or butter... Hallelujah! It’s moist with a nice crumb, easy to make and absolutely delicious and flavorful. You’ll never miss the eggs, butter or milk!

14 DAYS AGO