The Great Plague in 14th-century Europe gave birth to the Renaissance, which ushered in a new age of advances in surgery, anatomy, physiology and medical research. As our society moves on after several years of a global pandemic, we’re at a similar moment of rebirth. To seize this moment in time to put the patient front and center in care delivery, healthcare leaders and clinicians must align on creating a revitalized delivery model that works for all patients.

3 DAYS AGO