Moderna and FDA 'withheld trial data' on covid-19 booster shot so it could win $5bn contract
Moderna and the Food and Drug Association (FDA) have been accused of concealing data during the approval process for the pharma giant's bivalent Covid booster.
MedicalXpress
Pharmacists can start patients on road to recovery from opioid use disorder, study shows
A study from researchers at Brown University, Rhode Island Hospital and the University of Rhode Island found that pharmacists—not just physicians at clinics and doctor's offices—can safely and effectively start patients with opioid use disorder on the lifesaving medication buprenorphine. "With over 100,000 overdose deaths in 2022 and...
McKnight's
Shedding meds before post-acute stay is best fix for polypharmacy: study
Patients who start a deprescribing intervention before their post-acute care admission have fewer medications at discharge and at a 90-day follow-up than their peers with usual care, researchers report. The randomized clinical trial included 372 older adults aged 50 years and older who were taking five or more medications and...
2minutemedicine.com
Wellness Check: Mental Health
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, loneliness at baseline was associated with new onset of depression. 2. Additionally, there was a positive association between loneliness and both anxiety and self-harm. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Research suggests that those with longstanding mental health disorders are at the highest risk...
healthcaredive.com
An inflection point for healthcare
The Great Plague in 14th-century Europe gave birth to the Renaissance, which ushered in a new age of advances in surgery, anatomy, physiology and medical research. As our society moves on after several years of a global pandemic, we’re at a similar moment of rebirth. To seize this moment in time to put the patient front and center in care delivery, healthcare leaders and clinicians must align on creating a revitalized delivery model that works for all patients.
Lack of diversity in clinical trials is leaving women and patients of color behind and harming the future of medicine
Medicine works better when the treatments are tailored to fit each individual person’s biology and history. A first step is increasing diversity in clinical trials, but the end goal is precision medicine.
MedicalXpress
Marketing study of sickle cell patients looks at effects of racism on the adoption of innovative therapies
A recent study by University of Illinois Chicago researchers in the College of Business Administration analyzed how the experiences of racism and discrimination in health care significantly affect the adoption of innovative medical technology like gene therapies and the gene editing tool CRISPR. The study, "In the Back of the...
Have Harvard Researches Found the Fountain of Youth? New Anti-Aging Studies Look Promising So Far
Since nearly the dawn of time, Mankind has searched for the secrets to longer life and eternal youth. Now, a promising study by researchers at Harvard suggests we may be closer than ever to discovering the secret to reverse aging.
National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day 2023
Tuesday, February 7, marks National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (NBHAAD) 2023. It’s an annual day to raise awareness of the racial disparities in the HIV epidemic, to promote HIV prevention, testing and treatment and to address the challenges—and successes—in efforts to end HIV among African Americans. In...
MedicalXpress
New biomarker for disease progression in multiple sclerosis
The autoimmune disease multiple sclerosis can take a variety of courses. Determining the current and future course of the disease is important in order to slow down its course as much as possible. Researchers at the University of Basel have presented a biomarker whose values in the blood allow such predictions.
MedicalXpress
Resilience to HIV-related stigma may be key to ending the AIDS epidemic
Failing to address the psychological trauma experienced by many older people living with HIV/AIDS will make it difficult—if not impossible—to end the epidemic, according to a Rutgers University study. Once considered a death sentence, HIV/AIDS has evolved into a manageable illness—with the availability of antiretroviral treatments—and people with...
technologynetworks.com
Personalis and Moderna Sign New Agreement To Leverage NeXT Platform™ in Personalized mRNA Cancer Vaccine Clinical Trials
Personalis, Inc. , a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, and. a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, have announced the companies have signed a new agreement to continue using the Personalis NeXT Platform® as part of upcoming clinical studies evaluating mRNA-4157/V940, an investigational personalized cancer vaccine, jointly developed by.
infomeddnews.com
Study Unravels Interplay Between Sleep, Chronic Pain and Spinal Cord Stimulation
Often debilitating, chronic pain is one of the most common reasons individuals seek medical help. About 65 million adults in the United States are affected by chronic pain. Between 67 to 88 percent of them also suffer from sleep disturbances, including longer and more frequent nocturnal awakenings and poorer sleep quality. Moreover, sleep disorders also may exacerbate pain by contributing to the development of obesity, diabetes mellitus, and depression.
TechCrunch
Simple HealthKit is taking on health equity with at-home diagnostics, treatment
Simple HealthKit is operating in a global diabetes diagnostic market expected to reach $42.4 billion by 2026 and the global STD market forecasted to be valued at $141 billion by 2030. The diagnostic market has also made a big shift to at-home, driven by companies like Everlywell, and supplemented by startups all over the world, including Senzo, Healthtracka, TBD Health, Starling Medical and Hormona.
MedicalXpress
Researchers estimate cost of 'injury deaths of despair,' including suicide, exceeds $1 trillion annually in the US
Self-injury deaths cost the United States more than $1 trillion a year in medical expenses and work and quality of life losses, according to new West Virginia University research. West Virginia has by far the highest estimated annual costs for these deaths at $6,534 per person. These findings are published...
AMA
Health information exchange interoperability
Electronic health information exchanges (HIE) allow health care providers to improve patient care by efficiently and securely sharing a patient's digital medical information. Join a collaboration that supports a continuous learning environment to enable interoperable technology solutions and care models that evolve with real-world use and feedback. Vision for interoperability.
MedicalXpress
Stem cell transplantation: Processes for restoration of immune system discovered
In stem cell transplants, which are used for the treatment of leukemia, the patient's hematopoietic system is eliminated and replaced by hematopoietic cells from donors. Even though the amount of complications occurring in this process is steadily decreasing due to medical progress, the exact mechanisms for the restoration of the immune system in these patients have not yet been conclusively clarified.
Hearing health linked to memory loss
The president of the local Beltone Hearing Centers, Garrett Morgan, is raising the alarm about a recent study linking hearing loss in older adults to dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. The study was led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. It found that older adults...
ajmc.com
Adult Immunization Recommendations Receive Update for 2023
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices released the update to the Recommended Adult Immunization Schedule for all US residents aged 19 years and older, which has been approved by the CDC and medical groups. The Recommended Adult Immunization Schedule for Ages 19 Years or Older was released with an update...
MedicalXpress
Hand hygiene is focus of updated advice to prevent healthcare-associated infections
Five medical organizations are recommending updated best practices for hand hygiene to protect patients and staff in healthcare settings. The recommendations emphasize the importance of healthy skin and nails and easy access to alcohol-based hand sanitizers. "Strategies to Prevent Healthcare-Associated Infections through Hand Hygiene: 2022 Update," one in a series...
