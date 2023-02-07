ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escaped Mississippi inmate found dead in Sulphur Springs

SULPHUR SPRINGS – The Sulphur Springs Police Department Tuesday found a Mississippi prison escapee dead in the Pacific Park restroom. According to our news partner KETK, a release says officers responded to the location in reference to a welfare concern after a man was in the restroom for a long period of time. Once officers arrived, they found a dead man who did not have any type of identification on him. Officials sent the individual to the Dallas Medical Examiner to positively identify him. Officials said the Medical Examiner was able to identify the man as Travero McElroy (at right in photo) through fingerprints. According to officials, McElroy had escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Jackson, Mississippi, where he was being held on the charge of murder. “The cause of death is still pending but there is no foul play suspected at this time,” according to the release.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Car transporter overturns on highway near Flint

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A semi-truck and trailer transporting cars has overturned on State Highway 69 near Flint. The incident happened around 9:10 a.m. as the truck was traveling toward Tyler. Traffic is being diverted on the highway toward Bullard. The truck was apparently transporting vehicles from Flint to Wilmer...
FLINT, TX
KLTV

Tyler police release name of Mims Street shooting victim

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the name of a Tyler man who was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home Monday afternoon. On Monday at about 4:20 p.m., police officers went to a residence in the 1600 block of W. Mims Street where a homicide had been reported. Warren Edward Rogers, 61, was found dead inside the home; they had been shot. No one has been arrested in the shooting.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Longview police searching for missing man

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is searching for a missing man. According to the LPD, Cannon Tuck, 29, was reported missing Monday, Feb. 7, by a family member. He stands 5'9 and weighs about 145 pounds. He was last seen in the area of Fourth St. and...
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Tyler police release name of homicide victim

TYLER, TX
KTRE

Vehicle belonging to Joaquin homicide suspect recovered in Tyler

JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have recovered the vehicle of a person they believe is connected to a Shelby County homicide. Authorities took into their possession the 1998 Chevrolet S-10 pickup belonging to Carlos Caporali after it was located at the intersection of Valentine and North Spring Avenue in Tyler on Wednesday afternoon.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Police identify shooting victim found dead in Tyler home

TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler police investigating after victim found shot to death inside residence

TYLER, TX
KLTV

Gregg County Sheriff's Office Shortage

Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location. Sheriff Kevin Windham gives update on Shelby County homicide. Updated: 2 hours ago. Ten-year-old reported to...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Tyler homicide under investigation; victim identified

TYLER — Tyler police continue to seek your help investigating a homicide. Officials say at around 4:20 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a residence on W. Mims near the Gaston Avenue intersection. A person was found inside, dead of a gunshot wound. Police Wednesday identified the victim as 61-year-old Warren Edward Rogers. Anyone with any information that may assist in this case is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Accused Shelby County Murderer Arrested In Tyler

A Shelby County man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Joaquin Wednesday morning is now in custody. Carlos Caporali Morales was taken into custody later in the day in Tyler. The victim was a 32-year-old woman. Four children were in the home, and a 10-year-old reported to a neighbor that something had happened to their mother.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview crews work to repair High Street bridge sinkhole

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is upgrading their current body camera system. The new WatchGuard cameras will be purchased using ARPA funds in the amount of $78,881. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with Gregg County Chief Deputy Craig Harrington about the upgrade. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum gives us a...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery

Congressman Nathaniel Moran unmoved by Biden's SOTU, says 'American people know better'. “Despite the picture President Biden is attempting to paint, the American people know better. I am disappointed that President Biden did not address the real issues jeopardizing the safety of our communities and hurting the American people." Tyler...
LINDALE, TX
ktbb.com

Driver missing after major crash

VAN ZANDT COUNTY – Officials are asking for public assistance in locating a driver involved in a serious crash on SH 64. The Van Zandt County Precinct 4 constable’s office says, “If anyone recognizes the brown Ford pickup, we could use some help locating the driver to make sure he is okay. After a crash like this, he has to be hurt.” According to our news partner KETK, officials say the other driver involved was uninjured but his truck and his load weren’t as lucky. We’ll update this item as more information becomes available.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX

