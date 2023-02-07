SULPHUR SPRINGS – The Sulphur Springs Police Department Tuesday found a Mississippi prison escapee dead in the Pacific Park restroom. According to our news partner KETK, a release says officers responded to the location in reference to a welfare concern after a man was in the restroom for a long period of time. Once officers arrived, they found a dead man who did not have any type of identification on him. Officials sent the individual to the Dallas Medical Examiner to positively identify him. Officials said the Medical Examiner was able to identify the man as Travero McElroy (at right in photo) through fingerprints. According to officials, McElroy had escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Jackson, Mississippi, where he was being held on the charge of murder. “The cause of death is still pending but there is no foul play suspected at this time,” according to the release.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO