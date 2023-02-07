Read full article on original website
Escaped Mississippi inmate found dead in Sulphur Springs
SULPHUR SPRINGS – The Sulphur Springs Police Department Tuesday found a Mississippi prison escapee dead in the Pacific Park restroom. According to our news partner KETK, a release says officers responded to the location in reference to a welfare concern after a man was in the restroom for a long period of time. Once officers arrived, they found a dead man who did not have any type of identification on him. Officials sent the individual to the Dallas Medical Examiner to positively identify him. Officials said the Medical Examiner was able to identify the man as Travero McElroy (at right in photo) through fingerprints. According to officials, McElroy had escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Jackson, Mississippi, where he was being held on the charge of murder. “The cause of death is still pending but there is no foul play suspected at this time,” according to the release.
Car transporter overturns on highway near Flint
FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A semi-truck and trailer transporting cars has overturned on State Highway 69 near Flint. The incident happened around 9:10 a.m. as the truck was traveling toward Tyler. Traffic is being diverted on the highway toward Bullard. The truck was apparently transporting vehicles from Flint to Wilmer...
Tyler police release name of Mims Street shooting victim
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the name of a Tyler man who was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home Monday afternoon. On Monday at about 4:20 p.m., police officers went to a residence in the 1600 block of W. Mims Street where a homicide had been reported. Warren Edward Rogers, 61, was found dead inside the home; they had been shot. No one has been arrested in the shooting.
Longview police searching for missing man
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is searching for a missing man. According to the LPD, Cannon Tuck, 29, was reported missing Monday, Feb. 7, by a family member. He stands 5'9 and weighs about 145 pounds. He was last seen in the area of Fourth St. and...
Police: Dead man found behind construction site in Tyler identified as transient
TYLER, Texas — Police say they don't suspect foul play after a transient man was found dead behind a construction site in Tyler. The body was found in the 900 block of E. Grande Blvd in Tyler, according to police. Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said the call...
Warren Edward Rogers, 61, of Tyler, was found dead in a home on W. Mims Street. around 4:20 p.m. Monday. Rogers was found already dead with a gunshot wound, police said.
Vehicle belonging to Joaquin homicide suspect recovered in Tyler
JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have recovered the vehicle of a person they believe is connected to a Shelby County homicide. Authorities took into their possession the 1998 Chevrolet S-10 pickup belonging to Carlos Caporali after it was located at the intersection of Valentine and North Spring Avenue in Tyler on Wednesday afternoon.
Warren Edward Rogers,61, of Tyler, was located inside a home in the 1600 block of W. Mims dead from a gunshot wound around 4:20 p.m., police said.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report that on Monday a person was shot and killed inside a home. On February 6 at about 4:20 p.m., police officers went to a residence in the 1600 blk of W. Mims where a homicide had been reported. A person was found dead inside the residence; they had been shot. Their name is being withheld until family can be notified, police say. No one has been arrested in the shooting.
AUTHORITIES: Longview man arrested after being found with 1 kilo of cocaine, crack in vehicle
LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas man was arrested Tuesday a traffic stop reportedly led to the discovery of drugs and a gun. According to the Longview Police Department, around 9 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle with an expired registration in the area of Mobberly Ave. and Aurel Blvd.
Gregg County Sheriff's Office Shortage
Sheriff Kevin Windham gives update on Shelby County homicide.
East Texas man arrested after having 30 grams of suspected meth, other drugs, police say
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested after having 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine and other drugs, police said. The Palestine Police Department said Corporal Allen was looking into an illegally parked vehicle in the 1100 block of North Queen around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Law enforcement later learned Mark Kimbrough, 61, […]
No injuries after truck trailer tips over while making sharp turn in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — No one was injured after a truck trailer tipped over on US Highway 69 in Smith County Thursday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the truck was turning northbound on US 69 off of County Road 1215, turned too sharp, the trailer tipped over and the truck stayed upright.
TYLER — Tyler police continue to seek your help investigating a homicide. Officials say at around 4:20 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a residence on W. Mims near the Gaston Avenue intersection. A person was found inside, dead of a gunshot wound. Police Wednesday identified the victim as 61-year-old Warren Edward Rogers. Anyone with any information that may assist in this case is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.
OFFICIALS: About $250K worth of damage reported following Longview tractor business fire
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department is investigating a commercial building fire that occurred Tuesday. According go the LFD, crews responded to Bagley Tractor & Equipment, located at 3709 S. Eastman Rd. on reports of a fire threatening property. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke coming...
A Shelby County man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Joaquin Wednesday morning is now in custody. Carlos Caporali Morales was taken into custody later in the day in Tyler. The victim was a 32-year-old woman. Four children were in the home, and a 10-year-old reported to a neighbor that something had happened to their mother.
WebXtra: Longview crews work to repair High Street bridge sinkhole
The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is upgrading their current body camera system. The new WatchGuard cameras will be purchased using ARPA funds in the amount of $78,881.
9 East Texans arrested after investigators find alleged meth lab
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nine people were arrested on Tuesday in Henderson County after the sheriff’s office said they found a meth lab in production. According to officials, investigators had searched the home in Indian Harbor in relation to a fraud investigation when they found suspected meth. A judge then issued a narcotics search […]
East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery
Congressman Nathaniel Moran unmoved by Biden's SOTU, says 'American people know better'. "Despite the picture President Biden is attempting to paint, the American people know better. I am disappointed that President Biden did not address the real issues jeopardizing the safety of our communities and hurting the American people."
Driver missing after major crash
VAN ZANDT COUNTY – Officials are asking for public assistance in locating a driver involved in a serious crash on SH 64. The Van Zandt County Precinct 4 constable’s office says, “If anyone recognizes the brown Ford pickup, we could use some help locating the driver to make sure he is okay. After a crash like this, he has to be hurt.” According to our news partner KETK, officials say the other driver involved was uninjured but his truck and his load weren’t as lucky. We’ll update this item as more information becomes available.
