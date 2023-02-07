The Bishop Bronco JV basketball team finished up a tremendous undefeated season by beating Kern Valley 43-37. The first half was a tight game with both teams playing tough defense. Bishop went into the half with a 21-17 lead. The third quarter saw Bishop come out hot and their defense tightened up as they closed out the quarter 20-5. With a 19 point lead going into the 4th, the Broncos were able to get their whole 18 man roster in the game. It was a great way to finish the season. Emory Dondero lead the Broncos with 16 points, 4 assists and 2 steals. Brady Kalk had 5 points and 7 rebounds, Elijah Reynolds added 5 points, 3 rebounds and an assist. Trace Seitz had 4 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals, Charlie Lewis had 4 points and 1 rebound, Richie Talavera had 3 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, Will Kemp had 2 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals, and Brody Banning had 2 points and a steal.

BISHOP, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO