Lady Broncos Finished Their League Season as the Undefeated High Desert League Champions with a Record of 14 Wins and 0 Losses
The Bishop Lady Broncos’ soccer team finished their regular season play when they traveled to Kern Valley High School. The Bishop Lady Broncos won with a score of 4 to O. Ellie Crall lead the charge with 2 goals, while both Captain and senior JuliAnna Jackson, and Brooklyn Braaten each got a goal.
Bishop Bronco JV Basketball Team Finish Up Season Undefeated
The Bishop Bronco JV basketball team finished up a tremendous undefeated season by beating Kern Valley 43-37. The first half was a tight game with both teams playing tough defense. Bishop went into the half with a 21-17 lead. The third quarter saw Bishop come out hot and their defense tightened up as they closed out the quarter 20-5. With a 19 point lead going into the 4th, the Broncos were able to get their whole 18 man roster in the game. It was a great way to finish the season. Emory Dondero lead the Broncos with 16 points, 4 assists and 2 steals. Brady Kalk had 5 points and 7 rebounds, Elijah Reynolds added 5 points, 3 rebounds and an assist. Trace Seitz had 4 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals, Charlie Lewis had 4 points and 1 rebound, Richie Talavera had 3 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, Will Kemp had 2 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals, and Brody Banning had 2 points and a steal.
Lone Pine High School Basketball Teams Dominate the Hi-Lo League
L.P.H.S. basketball traveled to Mojave on Thursday, where both Varsity teams won their contests to remain undefeated in the Hi-Lo league. The Lady Eagles defeated Mojave 55-4, they quickly gained the lead and only allowed Mojave to score once in the second quarter and once in the third. Betzy Alvarado lead the Lady Eagles with a double double, 23 pts, 10 steals, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists. Charley McDivitt played an excellent game in both the forward and post position, making 8 pts, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals. Topanga Gordon also made 8 pts, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals. Lily James followed with 6 pts, 2 rebounds, and 4 steals. America Varas had 4 pts, 3 rebounds, and 4 steals, while Mia Quezada had 2 pts and 8 steals. Itzel lopez made 4 pts, and Emma Gonzalez made 2 pts. The Lady Eagles are 8-0 in legue and 16-3 overall. They will have their first playoff game on 2/14. Place and opponent TBD.
