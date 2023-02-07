College Board did not strip down AP African American Studies course in response to political pressure, Duke professor involved says

Read full article on original website
Proposal in Washington Legislature Would Expand Running Start to Sophomores
The Running Start program, which allows high school juniors and seniors to earn college level credits, will expand to include sophomores, if a proposal in the state Legislature is approved. “It’s a heavy lift when you’re a junior and senior to try to accomplish your two-year degree in those two...
Washington Wildlife Commissioners Would Receive Salary Per Proposed Legislation
Washington Fish and Wildlife commissioners would be paid a salary, per proposed legislation. House Bill 1699 would provide a salary to the 9-appointed commissioners in an "effort to reduce the burdens placed on the commissioners and create a more inclusive and representative commission." The legislation was introduced by Republican state...
Washington Bill Would Lead to Standards for Police Dogs to Be Trained to Find Fentanyl
The war against the use of illegal fentanyl will get some extra help in the future from drug sniffing dogs trained to detect the substance. That’s the intent of House Bill 1635, introduced by Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale. The bill instructs the Criminal Justice Training Commission to develop model standards for training the police dogs.
