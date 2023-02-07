COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new report shows drug overdoses have risen over the last several years in South Carolina. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released its annual Drug Overdose Deaths Statistical Report for South Carolina on Friday. DHEC said from 2020 to 2021 the total number of drug overdose deaths in the state rose from 1734 to 2168. The increase of 430 people is a 25% rise.

