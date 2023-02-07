Read full article on original website
Ohio attorney general to lead investigation into reporter’s arrest
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The Ohio attorney general will be overseeing the investigation into the arrest of a reporter during the governor’s press conference. Columbiana County officials on Friday confirmed Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will oversee the investigation into the arrest of Evan Lambert. The NewsNation...
New DHEC report shows drug overdoses on the rise in the Palmetto State
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new report shows drug overdoses have risen over the last several years in South Carolina. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released its annual Drug Overdose Deaths Statistical Report for South Carolina on Friday. DHEC said from 2020 to 2021 the total number of drug overdose deaths in the state rose from 1734 to 2168. The increase of 430 people is a 25% rise.
Upstate Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man has given his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity, according to the Lottery. The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials the donation was made to an Upstate charity. He called the win “exhilarating.”. The winner...
Should S.C. be allowed to send public dollars to private schools? Bill aims to let voters decide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For more than a century, South Carolina law has prohibited the state from sending public dollars to private schools, including religious schools. Now one of the state’s top lawmakers wants to repeal that ban. “It’s time we give flexibility back into a system so we...
Comptroller reports $3.5 billion error in state accounting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s top accountant says a mistake made over a decade period led his office to report the state had $3.5 billion more in reserve than it actually had. Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom told a Senate budget-writing panel the error showed up in the state’s...
SC launches electric vehicle website
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina is hoping to highlight the state’s electric vehicle industry with a new website. Gov. Henry McMaster announced the launch of the site, called SC Powers EV, on Friday. The purpose of the site is to recruit potential electric vehicle companies to establish or...
