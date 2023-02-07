Read full article on original website
$190,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot Winner Sold in Nashville
NASHVILLE – Congrats to a lucky player in Nashville, who won last night’s $190,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot jackpot. Daily Tennessee Jackpot is a new Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Tickets are just a dollar per play, and for an extra dollar, players can add Quick Cash for the chance to win up to $500 instantly.
Governor Lee Proposes Three-month Grocery Sales Tax Holiday
Tennessee shoppers may receive some financial relief later this year after another grocery sales tax holiday has been announced. During his “State of the State” address on Feb. 6, Governor Bill Lee announced his plan for a second grocery sales tax holiday. In 2022, the sales tax holiday...
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: February 6, 2023
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from February 6 to February 10, 2023. The 65th GRAMMY Awards brought attention to country and Americana music. From first time winners to incredible performances. On October 25, 2022, Hendersonville Police Department began an investigation that led to the eventual arrest...
Second Harvest Launches Annual Spread the Love Campaign
Food Bank Urges Donations of Peanut Butter & Offers other Ways to Donate. Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee (SHFB) is calling for neighbors across Middle Tennessee to “Spread the Love” during the month of February by donating jars of peanut butter and other spreadable nut butters to include in emergency food boxes.
Tennessee Lieutenant Governor Hospitalized Following Cardiac Issues
Tennessee Lieutenant Governor, Randy McNally, has been hospitalized following heart issues. McNally shared on his social media pages that he checked into Vanderbilt hospital after experiencing symptoms of an irregular heartbeat. He also stated that tests indicate that he will likely need a pacemaker to help regulate his cardiac issues.
NWS to Host Severe Weather Awareness Courses
Tennessee’s Severe Weather Awareness Week is Feb. 19-25, 2023. The National Weather Service of Nashville will be hosting a series of virtual training courses throughout the week and will meet in person for Severe Weather Awareness Day on Saturday Feb. 25. It will be from 9am – 4pm at...
WEATHER 2-8-9,2023 Rains, Wind Advisory, Overnight Storms
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090945- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong storms are possible after midnight tonight through around 6AM Thursday morning. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts. Non-thunderstorm winds will be strong as well. Southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will be possible from midnight tonight through noon on Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for this timeframe.
