Read full article on original website
Related
Notre Dame closing in on USC’s nightmare to replace Tommy Rees as OC
Notre Dame is on the verge of hiring USC’s kryptonite to be their next offensive coordinator. With Notre Dame having to replace Tommy Rees, do not be surprised if Andy Ludwig leaves Salt Lake City for a more high-profile job over in South Bend. Utah may be the two-time...
Florida Football: Gators steal the show during Super Bowl
The Super Bowl has ended and the Kansas City Chiefs once again reign supreme in the NFL after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles. While the immediate aftermath of the game is whether or not the Eagles were guilty of defensive holding, it was former members of Florida football that had the biggest and most memorable impact on The Big Game.
This Chicago Bears draft prediction would be a dream scenario
In the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears are going to have a multitude of options on the table. General manager Ryan Poles might be the most powerful GM in all of the NFL following Super Bowl LVII, and that’s putting it lightly. The Bears are set to...
FanSided
307K+
Followers
613K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0