ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Florida Football: Gators steal the show during Super Bowl

The Super Bowl has ended and the Kansas City Chiefs once again reign supreme in the NFL after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles. While the immediate aftermath of the game is whether or not the Eagles were guilty of defensive holding, it was former members of Florida football that had the biggest and most memorable impact on The Big Game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

FanSided

307K+
Followers
613K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy