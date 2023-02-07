A disabled mother and her daughter who were driven out of their home for almost three years by mould and damp have been forced into temporary accommodation for a second time just days after returning – and at a cost of £14,000 a week.Sabrena Rahman, 40, and her 13-year-old daughter, who are both asthmatic, were told in December, by Clarion Housing Group - the largest housing association in the UK - that her flat had been fully refurbished and the damp had been eliminated meaning she could return.Rahman, who recently won a disability discrimination case against the housing association, was...

3 DAYS AGO