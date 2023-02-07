Read full article on original website
Related
Iconic 55-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closes; Proposed Plans For Re-Development Made Public
January 31st was the mall’s last day of business. Remaining tenants must move out by February 15th. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikimedia Commons, Wikipedia.org and 13NewsNow.com.
BBC
Eden Project Morecambe investment prompts housing questions
A councillor has questioned how a seaside eco-tourism attraction will impact housing for local residents. The comments, at a Lancaster City Council meeting, come after Eden Project Morecambe secured government funding last month. The project is inspired by the success of a sister site in Cornwall, which has attracted 22...
A Man Demolished His Basement Wall and Discovered an Ancient Underground City With 20,000 Inhabitants
The man sledgehammered his wall and uncovered a tunnel behind it, as well as further tunnels beyond. Following exploration, it was discovered to be an 18-story-deep underground metropolis complete with chapels, schools, and stables.
12tomatoes.com
A Look Inside an Amish Home for Sale
If you grew up near any Amish communities then you may already know a bit more about this closed group than the general public does. But, unless you have a business relationship or a friendship with an Amish person it’s unlikely you’d see into their homes for any reason.
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further Redevelopment
The new entity will be utilized for mixed-use purposes. Retail is said to be part of the long-term plan. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ShoppingCenters.com, DetroitNews.com, and Freeport.com.
BBC
Museum puzzled by 1970s classic car in pristine condition
A 50-year-old classic car has left museum staff puzzled after being discovered in pristine condition with fewer than 100 miles on the clock. The Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has unveiled the model - a 1974 Vauxhall Victor FE. The attraction said the "mystery" car was unearthed...
tinyhousetalk.com
574 Sq. Ft. Mobile Home w/ Lot For Sale: Under $40K
Here’s a little 574-square-foot mobile home in an age-restricted RV Park in Pt Richey, Florida that’s listed for $39,500. It includes a lot for $404/month and a little shed in the backyard. The exterior was recently painted a fun bright white with bold red trim. While the interior...
This Abandoned Pennsylvania Mining Town May Soon Become a Tourist Destination
During the 19th and early 20th centuries, many communities were built throughout rural Pennsylvania. These small towns were created by mining companies for their workers to live in. Once the great depression hit the mining industry began to decline and with that, many of these towns became abandoned.
Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing Units
Redevelopment is presently underway for the stalwart location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, PleasantonWeekly.com, and Simon.com.
Mother and daughter driven from mouldy home for three years back in temporary housing days after return
A disabled mother and her daughter who were driven out of their home for almost three years by mould and damp have been forced into temporary accommodation for a second time just days after returning – and at a cost of £14,000 a week.Sabrena Rahman, 40, and her 13-year-old daughter, who are both asthmatic, were told in December, by Clarion Housing Group - the largest housing association in the UK - that her flat had been fully refurbished and the damp had been eliminated meaning she could return.Rahman, who recently won a disability discrimination case against the housing association, was...
BBC
'Double-deposit' leaving first-time home buyers stuck
First-time buyers in Scotland say they are being kept off the property ladder by a system that means they often have to find two separate deposits to secure a home. Paul Bradley and his partner have been saving for 10 years and are still nowhere near able to afford buying a one-bedroom flat in Glasgow.
lbmjournal.com
The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction
When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
BBC
Cost-of-living crisis: Forced eviction from a family home
The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the BBC met Lucie and her four children they were facing eviction from their privately...
Britain is addicted to the wrecking ball. It’s trashing our heritage and the planet | Phineas Harper
The obliteration of 50,000 buildings a year is crass vandalism, says Open City chief executive Phineas Harper
Converted chapel with swimming pool hits the market
The four-bedroom home also has a sauna. The post Converted chapel with swimming pool hits the market appeared first on Talker.
BBC
Monthly bin collection plan to encourage recycling
Householders in Torfaen could see waste bin collections reduced to once a month in a bid to encourage more recycling. The council said wheelie bins, which are currently emptied fortnightly, were found to contain food waste, although that can be collected weekly in a separate caddy. Material such as paper...
BBC
North Norfolk: The place where one in 10 homes are largely unused
"I will never be able to buy my own home here," says Polly Robins, a third-generation resident of Wells-next-the-sea, a North Norfolk town sitting in an area of outstanding natural beauty. She is philosophical rather than bitter about her property prospects. "I would want to own my place, but only...
BBC
Wirral homes rejected after concerns raised over Stone Age site
Plans to build 240 homes on greenbelt land have been rejected after concerns were raised about the remains of a Stone Age site. The homes would have been built on land around Greenhouse Farm - also known as Appleby's Farm - near Greasby, Wirral. More than 6,000 have signed a...
Comments / 7