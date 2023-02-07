Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Harry Styles dedicates his Artist of Year BRITs gong to female artists amid gender row
Harry Styles said he was “aware of my privilege” as he dedicated his Artist of the Year gong at The BRIT Awards 2023 to a string of female artists. The 29-year-old former One Direction singer made the tribute after the BRITs was slated for its all-male list of Artist of the Year nominees after bosses made the category gender neutral.
Inside Nova
'Almost a real man now': Dan Levy faced homophobia in early career days
Gay actor Dan Levy was told doing DIY made him "almost a real man" backstage at 'MTV Live'. The 'Schitt's Creek' star made his onscreen debut on the MTV Canada show in 2006 and he recalled how he felt out of place because of the behind-the-scenes culture, which offered no scope for discussion and saw him subjected to casual homophobia.
Inside Nova
Lewis Capaldi responds to being wrongly introduced as ‘Sam Capaldi’ at BRIT Awards
Lewis Capaldi has responded to being wrongly introduced as “Sam Capaldi” at this year’s BRIT Awards. The singer, 26, performed his ballad ‘Forget Me’ at the ceremony on Saturday (11.02.23) night in London’s O2 Arena – for which he was nominated for Song of the Year – but host Mo Gilligan, 34, made a glaring error by saying “Sam Capaldi” was about to play, in an apparent mix-up between Lewis’ and his fellow BRITs nominee Sam Smith’s names.
Inside Nova
Machine Gun Kelly dedicated ‘Bloody Valentine’ hit to ‘the ladies’ amid Megan Fox split rumours
Machine Gun Kelly dedicated his ‘Bloody Valentine’ hit to “the ladies” at a gig performed hours before his fiancé Megan Fox sparked rumours they had split. The rapper-turned-rocker, 32, performed at Sports Illustrated’s The Party on Saturday (11.02.23) night, on the eve of Super Bowl 2023, before fans speculated Megan’s Instagram post about being able to “taste the dishonesty” were proof the couple – who went public with their relationship in 2020 – had called it quits.
Inside Nova
'They just couldn't make it work!': Lily James SPLITS from rock star boyfriend Michael Shuman
Lily James has reportedly split from Michael Shuman after almost two years of dating. The 33-year-old actress was first spotted kissing Queens of the Stone Age Michael, 37, on Valentine's Day in 2021 and sparked rumours that a wedding was on the cards when she was seen wearing a gold ring on her engagement finger last year but the pair are now said to have "grown apart" over the last few months.
Inside Nova
'It made me cry hysterically!' Jenna Ortega on the exhausting Wednesday schedule
Jenna Ortega did not get any sleep while shooting ‘Wednesday.’. The 20-year-old actress plays the title role in the hit Netflix series – which serves as a spin-off to ‘The Addams Family’ – but explained that because the filming schedule often consisted of 14 hour days, she ended up “crying hysterically” as she tried to keep up with the demands of the part.
Inside Nova
Beyoncé ‘didn’t perform at this year’s BRITs over £500k bill’
Beyoncé reportedly did not perform at this year’s BRIT Awards as it would have cost bosses £500,000 to host the singer and her entourage. The 41-year-old ‘Crazy in Love’ star picked up two gongs at the ceremony on Saturday (11.02.23) night at London’s O2 Arena and thanked fans for supporting her in two brief acceptance speeches by video.
Inside Nova
BRIT Awards name David Guetta Producer of the Year ahead of Saturday's ceremony
David Guetta has been named Producer of the Year ahead of Saturday night's (11.02.23) BRIT Awards with Mastercard. The world-famous French DJ and producer - who is set to perform at the ceremony at The O2 in London with Becky Hill and Ella Henderson and is also up for International Song of The Year for 'I'm Good (Blue) ' with Bebe Rexha - has been unveiled as the recipient of the prestigious accolade, which was received by Beyonce's producer Inflo last year.
Inside Nova
Austin Butler says music is 'like therapy'
Austin Butler says playing music was like "therapy" for him. The 31-year-old actor portrayed Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 Oscar-nominated biopic 'Elvis', but performing his music for the film hasn't made the former Disney star want to become a musician himself. He explained in an interview with Britain's OK!...
Inside Nova
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss hailed a ‘light’ by widow at celebration of life ceremony
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ has been honoured at a celebration of life ceremony. The late dancer and ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ regular took his life on December 13 aged 40, and his widow Allison Holker, 35, hailed him as a “light” in her speech at the Los Angeles service on Saturday. (11.02.23)
Inside Nova
Machine Gun Kelly claims he was ‘electrocuted’ at pre-Super Bowl gig
Machine Gun Kelly claims he was “electrocuted” during a pre-Super Bowl gig. The 32-year-old rapper and rocker was singing on stage at the Coors Light Bird’s Nest for a party on Friday (10.02.23) in Scottsdale, Arizona, ahead of Sunday’s (12.02.23) big game when he says he was shocked.
Inside Nova
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is seven months sober
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards has been sober for seven months. The reality TV star insisted she "doesn't miss" drinking alcohol at all and currently can't "see the point" in indulging on one of her beloved margaritas again any time soon because she feels so much healthier.
Inside Nova
'Who?': King Charles laughs off request to 'bring back Harry'
King Charles laughed off a request to "bring back" his estranged son Prince Harry during an official engagement this week. The 74-year-old monarch was greeting onlookers at the University of East London on Wednesday (08.02.23) when one of the student urged him to repair relations with the Duke of Sussex, who quit royal duties to start a new life in California with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, three years ago.
Inside Nova
Burt Bacharach's life: A genius songwriter and composer, serial cheater and troubled addict
Legendary composer Burt Bacharach died of natural causes at the age of 94 this week. The genius songwriter was known for his work on the hits 'Walk On By', 'I Say a Little Prayer', 'Do You Know the Way to San Jose', and 'Alfie's Theme'. Away from music, Bacharach had...
Inside Nova
Beyoncé thanks fans by video after winning International Artist of the Year at BRIT Awards 2023
Beyoncé thanked fans for always supporting her as she was named International Artist of the Year at The BRIT Awards 2023. The 41-year-old singer beat Lizzo, Burna Boy, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar, but wasn’t at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (11.02.23) to pick up her trophy in person.
Inside Nova
Idris Elba wasn't a 'cool kid'
Idris Elba was "never a cool kid". The 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' actor insisted he has never found it easy to "fit in" with the in crowd, whereas his father always found making friends very easy. He said: "My dad was one of 11. And he was a cool guy....
Comments / 0