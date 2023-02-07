WEATHER: Lyon, Morris counties not yet scheduled for spotter training sessions; Severe Weather Awareness Week set for March 6-10

Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
More additions to Emporia Pavilions to be named soon
There has been a lot of movement as of late within the Emporia Pavilions development in western Emporia and it appears to be just the tip of the iceberg. According to Emporia City Manager Trey Cocking, three more nationally known names may be coming to the pavillions over the course of this year.
KVOE
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation continues tradition of improving habitat through fundraising
Over the past 40 years, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has generated funds to improve habitat and other conditions. That work has paid dividends, according to Flint Hills Chapter President Lance Fullerton — who tells KVOE News the Kansas herd is in good shape. Fullerton’s comments came during the...
KVOE
Law enforcement pursuit near Emporia ends in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a law enforcement pursuit east of Emporia culminated in an injury crash Saturday afternoon. Details are pending, but a chase was reported on Interstate 35 around 2 pm and ended a few minutes later near Roads 180 and Lakeshore in Thorndale. A currently unnamed person was taken to Newman Regional Health with apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
KVOE
Road signs damaged north of Admire; Lyon County deputies believe damage was intentional
Several road signs were recently damaged in north Lyon County, and deputies believe the signs were deliberately targeted. Undersheriff John Koelsch says at least six signs were hit by a vehicle in the area of Kansas Highway 99 and Road 370, about four miles north of Admire and 20 miles north of Emporia. Two KDOT stop signs and four county information signs, including some alerting residents to upcoming flood areas, were struck.
KVOE
Cause undetermined following structure fire in east Emporia Sunday
Emporia Fire Crews were called to the scene of a structure fire in east Emporia early Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to 410 Cottonwood just after 1:00 pm. According to Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage, witnesses reported a loud “bang” prior to the fire. Steinlage says crews found black...
KVOE
Chase County Fire busy with grass fires Saturday
Chase County Fire handled a pair of small fires Saturday. Fire Chief Steve Fillmore says the first fire developed in a ditch along Highway 150 west of Elmdale. Despite light breezes, the fire burned around seven acres before it was put out. The cause is undetermined. Later, firefighters went to...
KVOE
Crash involving vehicle, utility pole near Emporia under investigation
Lyon County deputies are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and utility pole. The incident was reported shortly before 7 am near Roads 160 and M-7, just east of Sacred Heart Cemetery and just east of the Emporia city limits. No injuries and no power outages have been reported, although there was a downed utility line nearby. The utility pole was sheared off at the base.
KVOE
High-speed pursuit of motorcycle begins near Lebo, ends with arrest after reported crash in Thorndale
There are still some details pending after a law enforcement pursuit of a motorcycle east of Emporia on Saturday afternoon. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Candice Breshears says a chase began on Interstate 35 at mile marker 146 southbound, between Lebo and the Lyon-Coffey county line, around 2 pm after the motorcycle was allegedly moving at speeds above 100 mph. The driver then left the Interstate east of Emporia and drove to Road 180 and Lakeshore on the north side of Thorndale, where he allegedly jumped off the motorcycle and fell — clarifying an earlier report that had the man trying to get away from law enforcement before the motorcycle fell on him.
KVOE
Kansas Broadband Roadshow to start in Emporia on Wednesday
The Kansas Broadband Roadshow has been announced, and it’s starting in Emporia. The Kansas Office of Broadband Development has announced several tour stops through at least March with more likely. The Emporia tour stop will be Wednesday from 5:30-7 pm at the Fairgrounds Anderson Building. The tour is designed...
KVOE
Monthly home sales dip in Emporia, Lyon County
Home sales in Emporia dipped from December and were also lower than a year ago. Sunflower Association of Realtors says Emporia had 15 homes sold in January, down from the 31 sold in December and 29 from November. That’s down slightly from the January 2022 total of 16. Greater...
KVOE
Individual selected as USD 253 Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations left prior district following suspension and performance concerns
The USD 253 Emporia Board of Education has appointed Dr. David McGehee as its interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations. However; McGehee steps into the role after controversy with his former district. During a special meeting Friday afternoon, board members voted unanimously to approve a contract with ESSDACK for a...
KVOE
Scranton man killed in train-pickup crash outside Burlingame
One man was killed in a train-pickup crash in northwest Osage County on Thursday. The incident was reported about three miles south-southeast of Burlingame and seven miles north of Osage City just after 10 am. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Ronald Neilson of Scranton was westbound on 189th and failed to yield to an approaching Burlington Northern Santa Fe train.
KVOE
USD 253’s interim assistant superintendent left prior district after suspension; district clarifies reason Scheib suspension was handled outside board meeting
The USD 253 Emporia Board of Education has appointed Dr. David McGehee as its interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations. However; McGehee steps into the role after controversy with his former district. During a special meeting Friday afternoon, board members voted unanimously to approve a contract with ESSDACK for a...
KVOE
Boy Scout Troop 157 sets stage for summer camp with fundraising breakfast
Emporia Boy Scout Troop 157 served up breakfast for the masses with its annual pancake feed Saturday. Recently-appointed Eagle Scout Julian Davila joined the Boy Scouts after moving to Kansas from Colorado because of the strong leadership he saw. He says his involvement has taught him a lot about skills — and about himself.
KVOE
Emporia High girls wrestling qualifies seven for state
Seven members of the Emporia High girls wrestling team qualified for state Saturday in the Class 6-5A regional at Wichita Southeast Saturday. Virginia Munoz was the lone regional champion at 135 pounds. Katina Keosybounheuang finished second at 120. Kiana Flores-Delgado at 170 finished third. Ariana Estrada at 105, Kensley Medrano...
KVOE
Emporia State men 3rd, women 5th at Washburn Challenge Indoor Track meet
The Emporia State men finished in 3rd place and the women finished 5th at the Washburn Indoor Track and Field Midweek Challenge Thursday. Josiah Driggers finished 2nd in the triple jump, Miles Lockridge finished 3rd in the triple jump. Kingsley Bennett finished 3rd in the 60-meter dash. The women had...
KVOE
Emporia State track and field picks up 3 provisional qualifiers at Gorilla Classic
The Emporia State track and field team earned 3 provisional qualifying marks for nationals at the Pittsburg State Gorilla Classic Saturday. Travis Morrison placed 6th in the shot put with a provisional throw. Megan McManis placed 8th in the pole vault with a provisional vault. The men’s 4 by 400...
KVOE
Latest Lyon County Felony Friday suspect accused of aggravated battery
Lyon County Crime Stoppers has a new Felony Friday suspect. Crime Stoppers announced its interest in finding Dalton Hall late Friday. Hall, age 23, is wanted for an aggravated battery warrant. Photos are online at KVOE.com but no descriptive information has been announced. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers...
KVOE
USD 251 considering implementation of new security system
USD 251 North Lyon County is considering a significant upgrade to its current security measures per conversations amongst the board of education Wednesday. Currently, the board is looking into the implementation of SafeDefend a comprehensive security system that, amongst other features, can drastically speed up emergency response in the event of a significant security crisis. Superintendent Bob Blair.
KVOE
Emporia High basketball teams sweep Topeka High
It was a clean sweep for the Emporia High basketball teams against Topeka High Friday night at Spartan Gymnasium. The Emporia High girls, ranked sixth in 5A knocked off the fourth-ranked team in 6A, Topeka High, 37-31. The Lady Spartans led 11-9 after the first quarter before trailing 17-15 at halftime and 25-23 heading into the fourth quarter.
Comments / 0