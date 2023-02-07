Read full article on original website
Related
medtechdive.com
82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346
Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
"I Smell Like Cheese," Complains Woman, Who Told Mayo Clinic She Showers Twice Daily.
One woman recently wrote in to the Mayo Clinic asking for help with her body odor issue. She insisted that in spite of frequent showers and attention to personal hygiene, she could not get rid of her body odor.
hippocraticpost.com
Breathing muscles remain stronger even after weeks of no training
Training the breathing muscles (primarily the diaphragm which plays a vital role in breathing) could have longer lasting benefits than previously thought. The strength gains to the muscles from five weeks of inspiratory muscle training (a form of weight training to strengthen the muscles used to breathe) persist for five weeks after the training has stopped according to new research published in Experimental Physiology.
hippocraticpost.com
How to treat a fever
A part of the brain known as the hypothalamus controls body temperature, which usually varies very slightly throughout the day from the normal temperature of 37C (anything between 36.1 and 37.2 are still in the normal range). It is thought that in response to an infection, illness, or some other cause, the hypothalamus may reset the normal body thermostat to a higher temperature. Therefore, resulting in a fever.
hippocraticpost.com
New study using AI aims to increase understanding of fatigue
Innovative research using AI led by the University of Aberdeen aims to find better ways of managing and treating fatigue. Many people struggle with fatigue which can be the result of medical conditions like long covid, stress or simply because of modern lifestyle. This makes it difficult for doctors to understand whether patients are tired as part of every-day life or whether fatigue may be a symptom of a more serious medical condition.
hippocraticpost.com
More accurate way of checking blood flow in type 2 diabetes
Aston University scientists have discovered a more accurate way of checking the blood flow in the feet of patients with type 2 diabetes. Using lasers, their findings have resulted in improved accuracy in detecting tiny changes in microcirculation – the smallest vessels within the circulatory system. Changes in flow...
Comments / 0