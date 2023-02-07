Britney Spears' husband has insisted she is "in full control of her life" amid concern over her "erratic" behaviour. The 'Toxic' singer - who regained charge of her personal and financial affairs in November 2021 after the conservatorship she'd been under for 13 years was dissolved - has reportedly concerned her friends so much with her recent behaviour, they were planning to stage an intervention, but Sam Asghari has stressed that nothing has changed for the 41-year-old pop star.

2 DAYS AGO