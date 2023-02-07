ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to solve personal/professional problems? NC households can apply for EA Program for free help

Life has become difficult, especially in a state like North Carolina where we pay so many taxes, the hourly wage is relatively low, and there is not enough food for families. With an approximate population of 10.55 million, North Carolina has various plus sides too. For example, it is the birthplace of Aviation, the food is really good, and of course, people are friendly and cooperative.
Bill granting tenant rights to long-term hotel guests passes NC Senate

The North Carolina Senate has approved legislation that sets a three-month window before long-term hotel and inn guests obtain legal protections commonly reserved for home and apartment renters. Republicans in charge of the chamber pushed the measure through, after turning away several amendments. The bill now heading to the House...
State Senate passes Parents Bill of Rights; Bill draws local support and criticism

The North Carolina State Senate passed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” (SB 49) on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The bill is meant to cultivate more transparency and communication between public school faculty and parents of students. It is meant to allow parents more oversight of materials and curriculum taught in their child’s or childrens’ classroom(s) as well as inform parents about their child’s mental well-being at school.
North Carolinians Believe They Will Live Longer Than Most Americans

When you delve a bit deeper, there are actually several reasons that North Carolinians may be justified in being confident of surpassing their state life expectancy: North Carolina has a higher-than-average number of hospitals and healthcare facilities, which provide residents with access to quality medical care. Additionally, the state has implemented programs aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles, such as encouraging physical activity and healthy eating, which has helped to reduce the prevalence of chronic diseases like obesity and heart disease. These factors, combined with North Carolina’s relatively low poverty rate and high median household income, have contributed to the state’s higher-than-average life expectancy.
Expansion of North Carolina gun rights in more than half dozen bills

(The Center Square) – Firearm use, storage, and sales in the Old North State are part of more than a half dozen bills introduced in the 2023 legislative session, with most aimed at expanding gun rights. Some of the gun-related bills are targeted at specific citizens, while others could have broad implications for North Carolina's gun owners. House Bill 50, and an identical Senate Bill 40, would repeal several sections...
Parents Bill of Rights passes NC Senate; all Democrats vote ‘no’

The North Carolina Senate passed a bill Tuesday evening establishing rights for parents with school-aged children. The Parents’ Bill of Rights passed 29 to 18 and went to the House Tuesday. If the House passes it as well, it would go to Governor Cooper, who will likely veto it.
Balfour Beatty awarded $242M US 70 project

London-based contractor Balfour Beatty’s Southeast U.S. division has been awarded a $242.35 million design-build contract by North Carolina DOT to improve the U.S. Highway 70 corridor, the future Interstate 42, between Raleigh and the Port of Morehead City to interstate standards. The project will make improvements between the Havelock...
Effort to have all ballots on Election Day pushes forward

(The Center Square) – An “Election Day Integrity Act” filed in the state Senate on Thursday could change the deadline for absentee ballots in North Carolina. Senate Bill 88, titled the Election Day Integrity Act, would require all absentee ballots to be received by county election boards by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, whether they’re delivered in person or mailed. Current law allows ballots to be postmarked on or before Election Day, “and received by the county board of elections not later than three days...

