Want to solve personal/professional problems? NC households can apply for EA Program for free help
Life has become difficult, especially in a state like North Carolina where we pay so many taxes, the hourly wage is relatively low, and there is not enough food for families. With an approximate population of 10.55 million, North Carolina has various plus sides too. For example, it is the birthplace of Aviation, the food is really good, and of course, people are friendly and cooperative.
New SNAP Benefits in Michigan Nearly Doubles, Gov. Phil Murphy Signs a New Law
The new SNAP benefits in New Jersey will continue in March after state Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law. Some residents in New Jersey will continue to enjoy the new SNAP benefits after Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law earlier this week. The new SNAP benefits nearly doubled from $50 to $95, according to a report published in STUDENTLOAN.LIVE.
Bill granting tenant rights to long-term hotel guests passes NC Senate
The North Carolina Senate has approved legislation that sets a three-month window before long-term hotel and inn guests obtain legal protections commonly reserved for home and apartment renters. Republicans in charge of the chamber pushed the measure through, after turning away several amendments. The bill now heading to the House...
North Carolina city among nation’s highest rates of new foreclosures
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Real estate foreclosure filings are continuing to rise, and one city in North Carolina has among the highest rates in the country. A report to be released Friday by ATTOM, which describes itself as a leading collector of data associated with real estate sales, finds that there were 31,557 foreclosure actions […]
North Carolina foster children with mental health challenges living in emergency rooms
(WGHP) — The State Department of Social Services is admitting it’s in an emergency situation when it comes to housing children in the foster care system, especially those with mental health challenges. FOX8 has confirmed dozens of children are living in hospital emergency rooms because there isn’t a family to care for them. Cone Health […]
Up to 300,000 North Carolinians could lose Medicaid with end of 'continuous coverage' requirement
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the federal government required states to keep people on Medicaid, which meant individuals didn’t have to be reevaluated to renew each year. This was to last as long as the country was in a public health emergency. While the public...
Oklahoma City Food Bank Preparing For SNAP Changes
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is gearing up for a surge of Oklahomans needing help to feed their families. At the end February, food stamp benefits will be slashed after being bolstered at the start of the pandemic. In March of 2020, the federal government issued a temporary boost...
State Senate passes Parents Bill of Rights; Bill draws local support and criticism
The North Carolina State Senate passed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” (SB 49) on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The bill is meant to cultivate more transparency and communication between public school faculty and parents of students. It is meant to allow parents more oversight of materials and curriculum taught in their child’s or childrens’ classroom(s) as well as inform parents about their child’s mental well-being at school.
Riot bill passes NC House with enough votes to override a veto by Gov. Cooper
A previous version of an anti-rioting bill was first filed in response to the protests in Raleigh and other cities following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.
Why Was the ‘Carolina Squat’ Banned in North Carolina and Virginia?
In 2021, North Carolina and South Carolina banned vehicles with extreme Carolina squat modifications. Here’s what prompted the change. The post Why Was the ‘Carolina Squat’ Banned in North Carolina and Virginia? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
North Carolinians Believe They Will Live Longer Than Most Americans
When you delve a bit deeper, there are actually several reasons that North Carolinians may be justified in being confident of surpassing their state life expectancy: North Carolina has a higher-than-average number of hospitals and healthcare facilities, which provide residents with access to quality medical care. Additionally, the state has implemented programs aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles, such as encouraging physical activity and healthy eating, which has helped to reduce the prevalence of chronic diseases like obesity and heart disease. These factors, combined with North Carolina’s relatively low poverty rate and high median household income, have contributed to the state’s higher-than-average life expectancy.
Expansion of North Carolina gun rights in more than half dozen bills
(The Center Square) – Firearm use, storage, and sales in the Old North State are part of more than a half dozen bills introduced in the 2023 legislative session, with most aimed at expanding gun rights. Some of the gun-related bills are targeted at specific citizens, while others could have broad implications for North Carolina's gun owners. House Bill 50, and an identical Senate Bill 40, would repeal several sections...
What to know about the expiration of Virginia's emergency SNAP allotments
NORFOLK, Va. — A years-long expansion in helping feed many Virginia families will soon come to an end. Next week on Feb. 16 will be the last emergency allotment of benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. The COVID-19 pandemic spurred the initial emergency allotments nationwide through...
Parents Bill of Rights passes NC Senate; all Democrats vote ‘no’
The North Carolina Senate passed a bill Tuesday evening establishing rights for parents with school-aged children. The Parents’ Bill of Rights passed 29 to 18 and went to the House Tuesday. If the House passes it as well, it would go to Governor Cooper, who will likely veto it.
From $258 to $23, SNAP recipients will see a major reduction in benefits
SNAP emergency allotments will end after this month. Benefits will return to the standard SNAP benefit amounts without the added supplement.
New poll shows Virginia voters strongly support Youngkin’s proposed funding for behavioral health
The poll, which came from Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, revealed 83 percent of respondents support the investment of $230 million in new funding to strengthen Virginia’s behavioral health care system.
NC board suspends license of homebuilder Action 9′s been investigating
North Carolina’s Licensing Board for General Contractors has suspended Aaron Guess’s license for allegedly failing to disclose certain information when he tried to renew his license in 2019.
Balfour Beatty awarded $242M US 70 project
London-based contractor Balfour Beatty’s Southeast U.S. division has been awarded a $242.35 million design-build contract by North Carolina DOT to improve the U.S. Highway 70 corridor, the future Interstate 42, between Raleigh and the Port of Morehead City to interstate standards. The project will make improvements between the Havelock...
‘The whole state will benefit’: NC county’s court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul
As Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball puts it: "out with paper and in with electronics."
Effort to have all ballots on Election Day pushes forward
(The Center Square) – An “Election Day Integrity Act” filed in the state Senate on Thursday could change the deadline for absentee ballots in North Carolina. Senate Bill 88, titled the Election Day Integrity Act, would require all absentee ballots to be received by county election boards by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, whether they’re delivered in person or mailed. Current law allows ballots to be postmarked on or before Election Day, “and received by the county board of elections not later than three days...
