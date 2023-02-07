Read full article on original website
Albon looking for incremental progress at Williams
While hopeful that Williams can make progress from its issues last year, Alex Albon admits it is unrealistic to expect a fast start from the team in 2023. Williams finished at the bottom of the constructors’ championship with just eight points in 2022, well behind AlphaTauri in ninth place with 35. Over the winter, team principal Jost Capito and technical director Francois-Xavier Demaison both left their roles, and after such upheaval Albon believes the coming season will be a slow burner for Williams despite anticipated progress made with the new car.
Andretti Extreme E team partners with ALTAWKILAT
Andretti Autosport has announced a partnership with ALTAWKILAT, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest automotive companies, to form Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E for the third season of the electric, off-road SUV racing series. ALTAWKILAT has been part of Andretti’s Extreme E family of partners since the 2021 inaugural season, when Andretti and United Autosports jointly launched the team.
Electric ACE Championship development series to launch in 2024
A new electric racing championship that will serve as a development series and have a focus on both on- and off-track talent development has been launched at today’s Hyderabad E Prix in India. Set to debut in 2024, the ACE Championship is being led by former Mahindra Racing CEO...
Breen edges Tanak in WRC Rally Sweden frantic Friday
Hyundai’s Craig Breen moved to the top of the leaderboard after a fast-paced Friday on the snow and ice of WRC Rally Sweden, but a fast-finishing Ott Tanak is hot on his heels. Irishman Breen trailed the man who replaced him at M-Sport Ford for the first half of...
Vergne wins Hyderabad E-Prix
DS Penske driver Jean-Eric Vergne held on to win an extraordinary first-ever ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in India in front of a sellout crowd and a host of dignitaries, “Bollywood” celebrities and sports stars. Vergne fought hard in the final third of the race to...
2023 AlphaTauri livery unveiled during New York Fashion Week
AlphaTauri has launched the livery it will run on the AT04 during Fashion Week in New York, with heavy red additions after the arrival of new sponsor PKN ORLEN. The team has traditionally run a matte blue and white color scheme since evolving from the Toro Rosso branding, and the base design is similar but the arrival of a new partner now brings a red rear wing and rear view mirrors.
1968 Targa Florio-winning Porsche 907 K headed to Broad Arrow's Amelia auction
Broad Arrow Auctions recently announced the addition of a 1968 Porsche 907 K to its inaugural Amelia Auction on March 4 at the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. Chassis No. 907 205 raced as a factory entry by Porsche System Engineering at the 1968 Sebring 12 Hours and the was the outright winner of the 1968 Targa Florio in the hands of Vic Elford and Umberto Maglioli.
