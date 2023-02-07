Read full article on original website
Related
Islam Makhachev responds after Nate Diaz suggests Alexander Volkanovski “whooped” his ass at UFC 284
Islam Makhachev has fired back after Nate Diaz claimed that Alexander Volkanovski “whooped” him at UFC 284. Makhachev put the UFC Lightweight Championship on the line against Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 284 inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. While Makhachev won the fight via unanimous decision, Volkanovski’s stock is through the roof following his gutsy performance. Some, such as UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, feel Volkanovski should’ve been awarded the victory.
Islam Makhachev reveals what Khabib Nurmagomedov told him following his decision victory over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284
Islam Makhachev has revealed what Khabib Nurmagomedov told him following his main event win at UFC 284. After a lot of speculation regarding his status as an elite level fighter, Islam Makhachev proved himself in a big way last night. He defeated Alexander Volkanovski to successfully retain his UFC lightweight championship, becoming the #1 pound for pound fighter in the world in the process.
Alexander Volkanovksi claims Islam Makhachev was “feeling a little frail” during their UFC 284 faceoff
Alexander Volkanovski is claiming Islam Makhachev was ‘feeling a little frail’ during their UFC 284 press conference face-off. UFC 284 takes place tomorrow, Saturday February 11th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Headlining the event will be Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) for...
UFC 284 Results: Islam Makhachev defeats Alexander Volkanovski (Highlights)
Tonight’s UFC 284 event is headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring Islam Makhachev taking on Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev (23-1 MMA) will be looking to defend his lightweight title for the first time when he faces reigning featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) this evening. Islam captured the promotion’s 155lbs...
Conor McGregor takes aim at Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski: “Pound for pound wafflers”
Conor McGregor doesn’t seem to be impressed by Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski following their UFC 284 title fight. Makhachev put the UFC Lightweight Championship on the line against featherweight titleholder Volkanovski. This was by far the toughest fight Makhachev has had, barring his one career loss. The bout went the distance and Makhachev was awarded the unanimous decision victory.
Israel Adesanya explains his decision for quick rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 287: “I’m not one of these guys who just chills”
Israel Adesanya is explaining his decision to accept a quick turnaround rematch against Alex Pereira at UFC 287. UFC 287 takes place on Saturday, April 8th in Miami, Florida. The event will be headlined by a UFC middleweight championship rematch between current champion Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) and former champion Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA). The pair previously met at UFC 281 in November of last year where it was Pereira who captured the title by a fifth-round knockout.
Dana White reveals Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chander could take place at Dallas Cowboys Stadium: “They’re in the running”
UFC president Dana White believes Conor McGregor’s return could land in a massive stadium. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In the final moments of the first round, McGregor broke his leg. In the process, losing his second straight bout to ‘The Diamond’. However, it also put him on the shelf for over a year.
Islam Makhachev doesn’t think fans will be impressed by Jon Jones after his UFC 285 title fight against Ciryl Gane
Islam Makhachev isn’t convinced that Jon Jones turn in a performance against Ciryl Gane that will impress fans. Makhachev will soon find himself at the number one spot on the official pound-for-pound rankings after he defeated reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284. The bout was contested for Makhachev’s lightweight gold.
UFC reportedly makes massive changes to contracts including more restrictions and waiver to prevent class action lawsuits
The UFC has made massive changes to their contracts, just one month after Francis Ngannou left the promotion. ‘The Predator’ famously left the promotion as heavyweight champion late last month. Ngannou negotiated with Dana White and the UFC for the majority of 2022, however, the two sides were unable to come to a new deal. At the time, the heavyweight stated that while the money was good, there were other issues with the contract.
Pros react after Yair Rodriguez defeats Josh Emmett at UFC 284
Tonight’s UFC 284 event was co-headlined by an interim featherweight title fight featuring Yair Rodriguez taking on Josh Emmett. Rodriguez (15-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Brian Ortega via TKO in July of 2022. ‘El Pantera’ had gone 3-1 over his past four previous fights, with his lone loss in that time coming against former 145lbs title holder Max Holloway.
CTE expert Dr. Bennet Omalu speaks out against Dana White’s “primitive” Power Slap League: “It is very dumb”
CTE expert Dr. Bennet Omalu has lashed out at UFC president Dana White over the dangers of his Power Slap league. While the numbers have been good, Dana White’s Power Slap league has generated a lot of controversy. Between the low pay and known health concerns, it’s understandable to see why there’s been so much pessimism surrounding it.
VIDEO | Joe Rogan’s live reaction to Islam Makhachev’s unanimous decision win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan seemingly did not agree with the judges’ decision for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski. UFC 284 was headlined by a champion vs. champion match between UFC Lightweight Champion Makhachev, and featherweight titleholder Volkanovski. Only Makhachev’s gold was up for grabs. The bout went the distance and while Makhachev was awarded the victory, Volkanovski made things very interesting.
UFC 284 Results: Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield ruled a majority draw (Highlights)
Tonight’s UFC 284 main card is kicked off by a light heavyweight bout between Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield. Crute (12-3 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid in front of a hometown crowd. ‘The Brute’ is coming off back-to-back knockout losses against Jamahal Hill and Anthony Smith.
Chael Sonnen explains how Josh Emmett and Yair Rodriguez “botched” their championship fight at UFC 284
MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he isn’t a fan of how Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett have built up their UFC 284 title fight. This Saturday night in Australia, the co-main event will feature Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett. In that contest, the two will compete for the UFC interim featherweight championship.
Israel Adesanya on Francis Ngannou’s UFC exit: ‘Francis made the right call’
Former UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has weighed in on Francis Ngannou’s UFC exit. Ngannou’s contract was coming due and he and UFC officials had a decision to make. Negotiations to renew Ngannou’s deal failed, and he is no longer a member of the UFC roster. As a result, Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will compete for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 285 on March 4.
Taila Santos forced out of fight with Erin Blanchfield at UFC Vegas 69, Jessica Andrade steps in to fill the void
Taila Santos has been forced out of her fight with Erin Blanchfield at UFC Vegas 69 and Jessica Andrade has agreed to fill the void. Santos (19-2 MMA) was slated to return for the first time since suffering a split decision loss to Valentina Shevchenko last June at UFC 275. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case, as ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported the following news on Twitter:
Alexander Volkanovski eager to test the waters at welterweight if successful at UFC 284: “If my goal is to do three belts, I don’t care who it is”
On Sunday morning, in Perth, Australia, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski could become a two-weight division champion. However, that may not be enough. Volkanovski will challenge for Islam Makhachev’s lightweight title in the Dagestan native’s first title defense at UFC 284. Having cleared out the featherweight division, Volkanovski is moving up to become the fifth ‘double champ’ in the history of the UFC.
Adam Fugitt knew he’d be able to finish Yusaku Kinoshita on the ground: “Kind of like a chess player, I switch up my strategy”
Adam Fugitt was confident he’d pull off the upset and finish Yusaku Kinoshita at UFC Vegas 68. Fugitt was set for his second UFC fight against Kinoshita and was a sizeable underdog. Many were thinking the Japanese fighter would run through him and get the stoppage win. However, in the first round, Fugitt got Kinoshita down and got a TKO win.
PFL CEO “excited” about the conversations they are having with Francis Ngannou: “We believe we’re the perfect fit”
PFL CEO Peter Murray says talks with free agent heavyweight Francis Ngannou are going well as he believes they are the perfect fit. It was recently announced that Ngannou was released from his UFC deal, and he could sign with whoever he wanted to. Immediately, many thought he would go to boxing and try and secure a fight against Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder, but Murray says PFL is in solid discussions with Ngannou.
Charles Oliveira determined more than ever to claim lightweight gold ahead of return against Beneil Dariush: “I want it like I’ve never had it before”
Charles Oliveira is determined to capture UFC lightweight gold once again. ‘Do Bronx’ has been out of action since his clash with Islam Makhachev last October. Despite not technically being the champion, many still viewed the Brazilian as the best lightweight on the planet due to never losing his title. However, at UFC 280, that all went away.
