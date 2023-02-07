Read full article on original website
Duke Energy plans to step up security after substation attacks
Duke Energy says it has begun improving security around its substations after the December attacks in Moore County and is looking for long-term solutions to a growing problem. Duke Energy has increased security patrols and added surveillance cameras around some substations since someone shot up two sites in Moore County, about 100 miles east of Charlotte. About 45,000 customers lost power, some for several days.
