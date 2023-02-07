Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 20:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 14:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock, Pearl River and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River and Washington Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 21.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Sunday was 21.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.3 feet early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.4 feet on 04/17/2021. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 20:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 07:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Tangipahoa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. For the Tangipahoa River...including Robert...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tangipahoa River Near Robert. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor flooding near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Sunday was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 10.4 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.4 feet on 02/18/1982. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 20:23:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 08:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Monday morning. Target Area: Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Copiah and Simpson Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Monticello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 26.5 feet, Flooding occurs near the Highway 84 bridge at the Atwood Water Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Sunday the stage was 26.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.5 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Pearl River Monticello 22.0 26.4 Sun 7 pm CST 26.4 26.0 25.5
Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 20:23:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 08:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Monday morning. Target Area: Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Copiah and Simpson Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Columbia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Both river banks at Columbia are overflowing. Widespread lowland flooding is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Sunday the stage was 20.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.3 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Pearl River Columbia 17.0 20.2 Sun 7 pm CST 20.3 20.2 19.9
