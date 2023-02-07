Effective: 2023-02-12 20:23:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 08:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Monday morning. Target Area: Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Copiah and Simpson Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Monticello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 26.5 feet, Flooding occurs near the Highway 84 bridge at the Atwood Water Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Sunday the stage was 26.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.5 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Pearl River Monticello 22.0 26.4 Sun 7 pm CST 26.4 26.0 25.5

LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO