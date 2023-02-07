Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 20:23:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 08:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Monday morning. Target Area: Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Copiah and Simpson Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Monticello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 26.5 feet, Flooding occurs near the Highway 84 bridge at the Atwood Water Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Sunday the stage was 26.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.5 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Pearl River Monticello 22.0 26.4 Sun 7 pm CST 26.4 26.0 25.5
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 20:53:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting George, Greene and Jackson Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pascagoula At Merrill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water approaches homes in west Merrill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Sunday the stage was 21.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 22.5 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 20:23:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 08:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Monday morning. Target Area: Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Copiah and Simpson Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Columbia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Both river banks at Columbia are overflowing. Widespread lowland flooding is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Sunday the stage was 20.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.3 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Pearl River Columbia 17.0 20.2 Sun 7 pm CST 20.3 20.2 19.9
Comments / 0