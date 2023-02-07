FAA proposes fining United Airlines $1.15 million for allegedly removing fire safety check

In this file photo taken on January 11, 2023, a United Airlines plane taxis at Newark International Airport, in Newark, New Jersey. KENA BETANCUR, AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed fining United Airlines almost $1.15 million over safety concerns in how the carrier operated some of its 777 planes.

From June 2018 to April 2021, United Airlines allegedly conducted flights in Boeing-made 777s "that were not in airworthy condition," the FAA said in a Monday alert announcing the proposed civil penalty.

The FAA accused United of removing what it calls a key safety measure – the fire system warning check – from its list of actions required of crews before each 777 flight. The check was removed in 2018, the FAA said.

"Removal of the check resulted in United’s failure to perform the required check and the operation of aircraft that did not meet airworthiness requirements," the FAA added.

FAA investigation: FedEx plane, Southwest Airlines flight nearly collide at Austin airport

Money: Inflation is affecting travel, but that doesn't mean it's slowing down

United Airlines claims safety of flights 'was never in question'

In a statement sent to USA TODAY Tuesday morning, United said safety is the airline's "highest priority" and "the safety of our flights was never in question."

The carrier added that it changed its pre-flight checklist in 2018 "to account for redundant built-in checks performed automatically by the 777." The FAA reviewed and approved the change at the time, United said.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day.

"In 2021, the FAA informed United that United’s maintenance program called for the pre-flight check by pilots. Once confirmed, United immediately updated its procedures," United continued. "We will review the FAA’s proposed civil penalty and respond accordingly."

United has 30 days to respond to the FAA after receiving its enforcement letter, the FAA said on Monday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: FAA proposes fining United Airlines $1.15 million for allegedly removing fire safety check