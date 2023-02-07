AM Forecast 2-12-23 Mild and dry weather is here today and tomorrow before the forecast turns more active. Brian Ferentz's new contract brings the return of subliminal man. Amended Brian Ferentz contract creates unnecessary distractions and tote board-watching. MR SOUNDOFF- BRIAN FERENTZ CONTRACT FEB 12. 2/12 Evening Weather. Iowa Safe...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO