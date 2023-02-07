ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoesItMatter
5d ago

her bail was only $5,000? here is a woman that attempted to murder somebody and she already had three outstanding Warren's and you're letting her walk!! . This is the problem with our judicial system.

MassLive.com

Two stabbed, one dead in Jamaica Plain; juvenile charged

A woman is dead after she and another person were stabbed in Jamaica Plain on Saturday, police say. According to Boston Police Department, police received a report at 4:57 p.m. Saturday of a stabbing at 5 Woodside Ave. Before officers arrived, two victims with multiple stab wounds came into the police station at 3347 Washington St., just over a block away.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Two Cape Cod men released on $40 bail after surrounding police officer, repeatedly firing BB gun

Two Massachusetts men have been arrested after being accused of surrounding and then firing at an officer late last night. According to police, at approximately 11:00 p.m. 29-year-old Jordan Berrio of Centerville and 50-year-old Robert Carver of Hyannis, utilized their vehicles to surround and box in an unmarked Barnstable Police vehicle on Main Street in Hyannis. The two men then fired a BB gun at the driver’s side window and door, striking and causing damage to the vehicle.
BARNSTABLE, MA
bpdnews.com

Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Roxbury

At about 11:45 AM, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, officers assigned to the C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston) and C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester), arrested Cristian Bautista, 31, of Roxbury, after an ongoing drug investigation, and execution of search warrants at 6 LaGrange Place, Roxbury. As a result of...
BOSTON, MA
smithmountainlake.com

Uber driver escapes after being shot in Brockton, MA

BROCKTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) -- An Uber driver who does not want to be identified is thankful to be alive after he says he was shot while he was dropping his rider off on Ford Street in Brockton. "I could've been killed there because the guy was shooting at us," the...
BROCKTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston

At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Two men accused of trying to drill through door lock in Quincy in attempted break-in

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been accused of trying to drill through a door lock in an attempt to break into a home in Quincy on Friday, according to police. Quincy police said officers responded to a home off Ricciuti Drive around 3 a.m. Police said the victim woke up to the sounds of drilling and saw two men trying to drill through the lock.
QUINCY, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Man Caught Using Fake ID, 2 Cases of Check Fraud

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Feb. 5, 2:28 p.m.: The staff at Ulta Beauty at Arsenal Yards spotted a man using a fake ID to make a purchase. The man had a Maryland driver’s license with a different person’s name on it and asked to use an Ulta credit card with the fake name from the license. Police were alerted and when the investigated they located a vehicle outside the store and found a Dyson hairdryer valued at $600 and two more valued at $430, along with several fragrances. The items were worth a total of $1,800, and were believed to be from Ulta in Hudson. They also found 10 fraudulent Maryland driver’s licenses with the suspect’s picture on them but with different names on each. Police arrested Yingje He, 21, of Woodside, New York, for receiving stolen property and possession of falsified Registry of Motor Vehicles documents.
WATERTOWN, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for February 7, 2023: Dog Struck By Car In Front Of Family’s House; Belligerent Customer Flashes Knife

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Tuesday, February 7, 2023:. General manager of an unspecified business on Fordham Road contacted the police to report that some patrons were belligerent last night and one flashed a knife. The caller wanted a report done and a trespass order issued. As a result of the call and subsequent investigation, police served an individual a summons for malicious damage and assault with a dangerous weapon. (12:00pm)
WILMINGTON, MA
