Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
Duke vs. Virginia score: Controversial overturned foul at buzzer leads to Blue Devils' road loss in OT
Another late no-call after a lengthy review by officials led to another Duke loss in conference play Saturday as the Blue Devils lost 69-62 in overtime to No. 8 Virginia. Weeks after star freshman Kyle Filipowski was punched in the throat late in a game vs. Virginia Tech -- which was reviewed and determined it did not warrant a flagrant foul -- officials on Saturday once again reviewed a play involving Filipowski that would have decided the game and potentially flipped it in favor of Duke. And again officials decided against calling a foul.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest the QB might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Missouri enters Top 25 And 1 after stunning Tennessee on buzzer-beater
Vanderbilt's Tyrin Lawrence and Missouri's DeAndre Gholston will be the answers to the following trivia question someday: Which two players beat Tennessee with buzzer-beaters in a four-day span in February 2023?. Lawrence did it Wednesday. Gholston did it Saturday. So instead of being 21-4 overall and 10-2 in the SEC,...
CBS Sports
Mavericks lose overtime thriller to Kings in debut of Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic duo
Luka Doncic spent the first couple of games of Kyrie Irving's tenure with the Dallas Mavericks on the sideline, but Dallas' new dynamic duo finally got an opportunity to play together against the Kings in Sacramento on Saturday night. Unfortunately for Dallas, the duo's debut wasn't enough to prevent the beam from being lit in Sac Town.
CBS Sports
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Mississippi State 16-8; Arkansas 17-7 After two games on the road, the Arkansas Razorbacks are heading back home. The Razorbacks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with MSU winning the first 81-68 at home and Arkansas taking the second 63-55.
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs' Frank Clark says Eagles have 'done nothing but earn' the title of best O-line in NFL
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -- The Philadelphia Eagles offensive line has earned the title of the best offensive line in the NFL. Just ask Frank Clark, who will be seeing plenty of what the Eagles have to offer in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs' star defensive end wore his sunglasses and went...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Gonzaga in position to battle Saint Mary's for 11th straight WCC title
When Saint Mary's beat Gonzaga last weekend, taking a two-game lead in the West Coast Conference standings, the Gaels seemed set to snap Mark Few's 10-year streak of winning at least a share of the league title. Then Thursday happened, and now the Zags once again control their destiny. Not...
CBS Sports
Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bradley Beal among the superstars most likely to be traded next
Remember when we were worried about a slow trade deadline? Yeah, me neither. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant stunned the basketball world by successfully forcing trades to the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, respectively, within the past week. But should we really be stunned? Recent NBA history suggests that moves of this magnitude are almost inevitable.
CBS Sports
Giants legend Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever, but does believe this 49ers great is
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Portland State hits miracle buzzer-beater to defeat Northern Arizona
Saturday's Big Sky clash between Portland State and Northern Arizona may not have been at the top of anyone's watchlist, but the ending was must-see TV. With 0.4 seconds remaining and Northern Arizona leading 87-86, it looked like the Lumberjacks were about to wrap up a conference win. Portland State was inbounding the ball from underneath its own basket, and it was going to take a miracle for the Vikings to pull out a win.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Time, date, TV channel, how to watch, live stream Super Bowl LVII, odds for Chiefs vs. Eagles
The game of the year is finally here and is about to kick off. Will you be watching Super Bowl LVII? Chances are good that you will when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs take the field -- whether you tune in for the actual game, the halftime show or the commercials. The most viewed television broadcast in 2022 was Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, attracting 99.2 million viewers. That is just under a third of the United States population.
CBS Sports
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka says he did 'check in' with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on deadline moves
Los Angeles Lakers president and general manager Rob Pelinka addressed the media on Saturday following the team's busy trade deadline week. Through a series of moves that was highlighted by a three-team deal that shipped Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers reshaped their roster in a significant way.
CBS Sports
Bracketology Bubble Watch: Michigan State has chance for Quad-1 win, Memphis can't afford more bad losses
There were a lot of bad results for teams on the bubble this weekend. The good news is that the NCAA Tournament will still have 68 teams, so you cannot overreact to one loss four weeks away from Selection Sunday. Every team that lost this weekend is not necessarily irrevocably out of the field.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Rickie Fowler sinks hole-in-one at 2023 Phoenix Open, sending crowd into frenzy
Rickie Fowler sent the Scottsdale, Arizona, faithful into an uproar when he made an ace in Sunday's final round of the 2023 WM Phoenix Open. On the outskirts of contention to begin Round 4, Fowler utilized his hole-in-one on the par-3 7th to push his name back onto the first page of the leaderboard.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys get Dak Prescott another weapon; Bears trade back twice as AFC teams secure QBs
Mock drafts over the next two months will likely feature various requirements that Chicago has to get out of the No. 1 overall selection. The list of teams potentially in the market for an upgrade at the position -- Houston, Indianapolis, Seattle, Detroit, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Carolina, etc. -- is much longer than the list of prospects available: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson. The reality is that not all of those teams will be able to draft a quarterback. High demand and low supply leads to a seller's market and an urgency to complete a sale.
CBS Sports
Derek Carr expected to be released: Multiple NFC South teams among best fits for Raiders QB in 2023
Derek Carr's days as the Raiders' quarterback are quickly dwindling. That's what both he and the team have indicated ever since the veteran's abrupt demotion at the end of the 2022 NFL season. A trade is off the table, NFL Media reported Sunday, as Carr informed the team that he would not accept one to any team. As a result, the Raiders are expected to release him, making him one of the top free agents.
CBS Sports
Deebo Samuel says 49ers would've smashed Super Bowl-bound Eagles by double digits if QB had stayed healthy
PHOENIX -- If there's been one common theme in Phoenix this week, it's that 49ers players clearly believe they should be playing in Super Bowl LVII and not the Eagles. Over the past week, we've heard from Brandon Aiyuk, who said he would bet everything he owns on the Chiefs if he were allowed to gamble on the Super Bowl. We've also heard from Christian McCaffrey, who said that it felt like the NFC title game was "stolen" from the 49ers because they didn't have a healthy quarterback.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Why Patrick Mahomes being named MVP might actually hurt Chiefs' chances vs. Eagles
At the age of 27, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is heading to his third Super Bowl after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. After being named league MVP for the second time on Thursday night, he could also do something that the NFL has not seen since he was 4 years old -- win both league MVP and a Super Bowl title in the same year.
Comments / 0