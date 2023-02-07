ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Turkey earthquake death toll prompts questions over building standards

By Peter Beaumont
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o48jI_0kf70eI500

The rapidly mounting death toll in Turkey after Monday’s twin earthquakes has raised questions over how far poorly enforced building standards, in a country whose economy has long relied on construction to drive growth, have exacerbated the catastrophe.

Turkey has introduced new building codes, requiring new construction to be earthquake resilient, not least following the 1999 Izmit earthquake in which over 17,000 people died, but these have often been loosely enforced in a country where over half of all buildings were put up illegally.

While many experts have pointed to the severity of the two quakes, their relatively shallow depth and the type of quake – generated by a so called strike-slip fault on the Eastern Anatolian Fault – for its destructive power, others have seen evidence of poor construction in some of the deadly building collapses.

“The number one factor is building quality,” Ross Stein, head of catastrophe modelling company Temblor, told Scientific American in the immediate aftermath of the quake.

“It just trumps everything else. Building quality is controlled by a building code and the enforcement of that code. Turkey went through the terrible 1999 Izmit earthquake […] Turkey had modern building codes within a few years of that earthquake.

“So then you say: Well, given that, why do buildings fail? Are these buildings older than 20 years ago? Or were the buildings built in a manner that was not properly reinforced?”

Dr Henry Bang, a geologist and disaster management expert at the Bournemouth University Disaster Management Centre, said: “Some buildings have simply collapsed to the ground while many [multi] storey buildings collapsed like a pack of cards. This shows that most of the buildings did not have the relevant features to provide stability during an earthquake.

“Those whose walls have crumbled to the ground are probably very old buildings that were built with relatively weaker building materials. The [multi] storey buildings that have collapsed like a pack of cards were probably not built with earthquake-resistant design features.”

Prof Ian Main, a professor of seismology and rock physics at the University of Edinburgh, echoed that view. “Looking at some of the pictures of the damaged buildings, it is evident that most of them were not designed to withstand very strong earthquakes. It is clear that many apartment blocks have experience so-called pancake collapse.

“This happens when the walls and floors are not tied together well enough, and each floor collapses vertically down on the one below leaving a pile of concrete slabs with hardly any gaps between. This means that chances of survival for anyone inside are very small.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CK7iK_0kf70eI500
view of a collapsed building at Hatay, Turkey, on 7 February 2023. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

“There should be seismic codes in place to stop this, but they are not well enough enforced. It is not unusual to see one block standing with little damage, and the one next to it – due to dodgy construction or use of poor materials – completely flattened.”

After a quake in 2011 in which hundreds died, Turkey’s prime minister, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, blamed poor construction for the high death toll, saying: “Municipalities, constructors and supervisors should now see that their negligence amounts to murder.”

Architects and urban planners in the country have long warned that building codes related to seismic activity are insufficiently enforced and have been undermined by a controversial amnesty for illegal construction – introduced by Erdoğan’s own government – that netted Turkey some $3bn in revenues.

“This extraordinary devastation is perpetuated by the persistence in repeating faulty urban policies and politically charged decisions like the 2018 zoning amnesty law,” said Prof Pelin Pinar Giritlioğlu, president of the Istanbul branch of the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects.

At the time of the amnesty, Turkey’s building experts warned that retrospectively licensing illegal buildings for a fee would have fatal consequences.

“It will mean transforming our cities, notably Istanbul, into graveyards and result in coffins emerging from our homes,” said Cemal Gökçe, the chairman of the Chamber of Civil Engineers in 2019.

“Whether it is completely unlicensed, or has more floors than the original plan, they gave an amnesty to all buildings. This is very dangerous,” he said.

Samer Bagaeen, professor of planning and systems resilience, at Kent School of Architecture and Planning, cautioned that even with effective building codes introduced as legislation, people would continue to do what they can get away with unless there was effective enforcement.

“You can have board architects and civil engineers [giving their own recommendations] but the question is whether they are being listened to.

“And there’s a political dimension too. How much aspects of city development are the result of local haggling behind the scenes.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Have we no dignity left?’: the Turkish town forced to dig itself out from the rubble

For 60 hours, Barış Yapar tried to dig his grandparents’ bodies out from under the rubble of their own home. With his parents, Habip and Sevcan, the 27-year-old clinical psychology student tried in vain to extract the corpses. It was desperate work. It took two full days following Monday’s devastating twin earthquake before Turkey’s official disaster relief agency reached the town of Samandağ near the Syrian border; when they finally arrived, the small number of rescuers were stretched thin.
The Guardian

No room for the dead as cemeteries in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria fill up

At the Nurdağı cemetery in the Turkish province of Gaziantep, on the Syrian border, there will soon be no more room for the dead. The freshly dug graves are marked with blank headstones, with only pieces of ripped cloth gathered from the victims’ clothing to identify them. The frayed ends of the cloth blow slightly in the frigid air.
The Guardian

Anonymous donor in US gives $30m to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

A US resident from Pakistan has anonymously donated $30m to victims of the earthquake that recently killed thousands of people in Turkey and Syria and devastated the countries’ infrastructure, according to officials. Word of the Pakistani businessman’s kindness has provided a rare instance of uplifting news amid the mounting...
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
The Guardian

Turkey earthquake death toll suggests lessons of 1999 were not learned

In 1999, more than 17,000 people were killed in an earthquake near the Turkish city of Istanbul. In the aftermath, authorities promised stricter building regulations and introduced an “earthquake tax” aimed at improving preparedness in a country that sits on two major geological faultlines. Ankara’s slow response to...
The Guardian

The Guardian

570K+
Followers
132K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy