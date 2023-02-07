ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 9

NYB
5d ago

WTH?? They said Covid was THE REASON costs went up! 🤷🏼‍♀️ More extortion through gouging. 😡

Reply
6
Related
The Center Square

SNAP benefits will be reduced to pre-pandemic levels March 1

(The Center Square) – Food pantries are bracing to feed more hungry people in Illinois. In March, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program card holders in Illinois will see reductions of $55 to $250 per person, said Man-Yee Lee, spokesperson for the Greater Chicago Food Depository. The Greater Chicago Food Depository is a food bank that supplies food to more than 700 local food pantries. Two million people in one million Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Impending Medicaid changes could leave hundreds of thousands uninsured

SPRINGFIELD – As many as 700,000 Illinoisans may lose Medicaid coverage in the months following March 31, but the Department of Healthcare and Family Services says it is working to reduce that number and help those affected find health insurance elsewhere. Medicaid is a health insurance program for poor...
ILLINOIS STATE
agupdate.com

Happiness isn’t only hearts, but also kidneys for Illinois farmer

While Valentine’s Day is generally all about hearts, for one farming family in central Illinois, it is about a kidney. Rob Shaffer, a crop farmer who is active in agricultural groups at the local, state, and national level, limited his travel when his wife Jennifer was added to the active kidney transplant list.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is it illegal to record a conversation in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While there may be times you are tempted to record a phone converstation without someone knowing it, legal experts would warn you against the practice. Illinois law makes it a felony to intercept, record or transcribe any private telephone or electronic communication unless all parties give their consent, under 720 Ill. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Learn about palliative care in free program

Gilda’s Club will host a free educational program for anyone impacted by cancer from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse, 600 John Deere Road, Moline. Krista Adamson, nurse practitioner at ProMedica Palliative Care, will provide information about palliative care and how it...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

New $100K grant to help Augie tackle community challenges

A $100,000 grant will fund a new position to bolster the community-based learning opportunities and transformational work of Augustana College’s Upper Mississippi Center and the Center for the Advancement of Community Health and Wellness. The sustainability interface manager is a full-time, two-year position that will help both centers as...
ROCK ISLAND, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy