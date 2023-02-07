Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What happened after arson destroyed Knoxville's Planned Parenthood?Lauren BartonKnoxville, TN
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Related
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
US reaches nuclear ‘breakthrough’ with approval of new reactor that will change atomic energy
American government officials have greenlit the first nuclear reactor that promises to forever restructure the foundations of atomic energy. This novel design beats out previously failed attempts at this clean energy, giving it a chance to make impressions on the public that are nothing like Chernobyl. Approval from The U.S....
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
CNET
Unplug These Appliances Now and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Not using your toaster today? Unplug it. Even when you aren't actively using a household appliance or device, it's still sucking up energy -- even if it's turned off. Lots of devices around your house, from your printer to your laptop charger to your coffee maker, are still running certain functions while they're plugged in. That means they continue to use power, driving up your monthly electric bill.
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon is planning to produce so-called blue hydrogen, which utilizes technology to capture any of the associated carbon emissions.
natureworldnews.com
Lithium Mining Company Gets $700M Government Loan but Cited for Trespassing on Critical Habitat of Endangered Buckwheat Located in Nevada Mine Itself
Federal land managers issued a citation to the Australian mining company for trespassing inside the vital habitat of an endangered buckwheat species five days after the US Energy Department announced a $700 million conditional loan to it for a lithium project in Nevada. Designated Critical Habitat vs. Drilling Permit. In...
The Department of Energy Is Coming For Your Gas Stove...To Replace It With A More Efficient One
Just as Republicans have identified one’s method of cooking as the newest front in the culture wars, the Department of Energy has proposed efficiency standards for cooktop appliances for the first time, something few would care about if not for the absurd hysteria surrounding gas stoves. For the uninitiated,...
Electric cars are too expensive because Americans insist on having more car than they need
US car buyers love SUVs and pickup trucks. But if they want to go electric, they'll have to pay for it, at least in the near term.
Natural Gas Ban to Cost Homeowners $30,000, Increases Fossil Fuel Consumption by 100%
The suggestion to ban gas-powered stovetops nationwide in the United States has been debated by Congress, but the city of San Diego has already taken action by committing to eliminate almost all gas-powered building appliances, including stoves.
Industrial Distribution
Steel Makers Abandon $460M Deal for Louisiana Plant
A pair of global steel manufacturers have walked away from a nearly half-billion dollar deal after federal antitrust officials raised objections. Tenaris, a global steel giant based in Luxembourg, last year announced plans to acquire a subsidiary of Austria’s Benteler that operates an advanced steel and tube production plant in Shreveport, Louisiana. Tenaris hoped that the deal for Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing would bolster both its production range and its U.S. manufacturing footprint.
Fuel made from Russian oil is being funneled to New York by Indian refiners that are snapping up discounted crude
Fuel made from Russian crude is being funneled into New York by Indian oil refiners, according to data from Kpler. New York is purchasing 89,000 barrels a day of gasoline and diesel from India, the most in about four years. India has been one of Russia's top crude customers since...
MySanAntonio
The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight
As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
GM May Have Some Bad News About a Manufacturing Plant
A possible change in plans for a General Motors' EV battery manufacturing plant makes future production goals uncertain.
EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava
For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
U. S. making another change in gas can requirements
Thanks to a Congressional mandate from 2020, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is making gas cans and other fuel containers safer by requiring flame mitigation devices. The new mandatory safety standard will go into effect in July 2023. Each year, thousands of people go to emergency departments with...
Futurism
Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery
Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y Inventory Falls To Only 7 Vehicles In The Entire US, Down 99.5% Since Price Cuts
Last month, Tesla cut the prices of all its vehicles in the US. This has spurred incredible demand for Tesla vehicles, especially the Model Y which saw its prices cut by 20%. Today, we see the full effect of the price adjustments as inventory numbers for the Model Y has fallen to 7 vehicles in the entire US. This number is down by 99.5% since January 12.
The U.S. Government Is Requiring Washers, Refrigerators and Freezers to be More Efficient. Here’s What It Means for You
The proposed changes, which go farther than current levels of energy efficiency, would ideally go into effect in 2027
Nuclear fusion breakthrough with world-first ‘super’ magnet
A UK firm has announced a world-first set of “super” magnets that can be used for testing nuclear fusion power plants.Tokamak Energy said the Demo4 magnet has a magnetic field strength that is nearly a million times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field, making it capable of confining and controlling the extremely hot plasma created during the fusion process.Nuclear fusion has been hailed as the “holy grail” of clean energy, with scientists working on the technology since the 1950s.The process involves mimicking the natural reactions that occur within the Sun, providing near-limitless energy without requiring fossil fuels and without producing...
Comments / 1