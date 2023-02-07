Read full article on original website
ADOC: Inmate releases will continue as planned
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections(ADOC) announced that in accordance with changes to Alabama Code Section 15-22-26.2 (Mandatory Supervision Period on Certain Sentences) that went into effect January 31, 2023, ADOC, will continue the process of transferring eligible inmates to the supervision of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP).
Ala. Attorney General joins gun regulation lawsuit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has joined a lawsuit against the Biden Administration over a proposed gun regulation. Marshall has joined 24 other attorneys general across the U.S. to protest the Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached Stabilizing Braces rule. The rule states that when stabilizing braces are paired with 99% of pistols, they must comply with laws that regulate rifles, including the National Firearms Act (NFA).
Troy University to host Alabama Archeological Society Conference
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Archeologists from across Alabama are gathering in Pike County next weekend to share new findings in the field with their peers, college students, and the general public. “It’s people from all over the state doing all different types of archeology and all different time periods,...
First Alert: Temperatures climb ahead of midweek rain/storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It will be a clear and cold night. Lows will dip into the 30s with west winds around 5 to 10 mph. Dry conditions remain on Monday and Tuesday and we begin a warm-up. Highs climb into the 60s Monday, 70s Tuesday and continue to warm through midweek. That warming trend is ahead of our next storm system, that looks to bring a few thunderstorms Wednesday and the potential for strong to severe storms Thursday.
First Alert: Tracking a wet, cool, and breezy Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Upper Level Low pressure system will spin across Central and South Alabama today. That system will keep widespread rain covering most of the region today. If you are not seeing rain, you can expect cloudy and cool conditions. Winds will also become quite breezy this afternoon, all thanks to that low pressure spinning overhead.
Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Benefit Cards Available for Seniors
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provides eligible seniors with a $50 benefit card to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from certified farmers at farmer’s markets and farm stands in Alabama. The Benefit Card will replace the paper vouchers issued in the past. Seniors...
