Grocery Store Apocalypse: Major Chains Including Aldi, Stop & Shop, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go Closing Stores!Minha D.Minneapolis, MN
A Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis was robbed and devasted after the attackMsBirgithMinneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: Grant scores first-career goal on senior day, No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Thomas 5-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Closing of East St Paul's Stroh (Hamm's) Brewery (November 21, 1997)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Another Double Fatal Crash on Highway 61 in the Twin Cities
Cottage Grove, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a St. Paul suburb are reporting that two people were killed this morning in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver. The Cottage Grove Public Safety Department is reporting that two other people were transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with critical injuries following the deadly collision.
Man With Knife Killed by St. Paul Police
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in St. Paul. A news release issued by the St. Paul Police Department says officers responded around 5 PM Saturday to a report of a man threatening people with a knife in a community room of an apartment building. Witnesses directed them to a first-floor hallway when the officers arrived at the scene.
(UPDATE) – 15 Year Old Student Murdered at St. Paul School
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The St. Paul Police Department this afternoon released a bit more information concerning that city's first homicide in 2023. Police spokesman Mike Ernster says a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in St. Paul Harding High School in the late morning on Friday. He says officers responded to a 911 call from the school and found staff members providing first-aid to the stabbing victim, who was transported to Regions Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
Jury Convicts Minnesota Mother for Killing Her Son
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Hennepin County jury has returned a guilty verdict against a mother accused of killing her son. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler stood trial after being charged with killing the six-year-old boy by shooting him multiple times with a shotgun in the backseat of a vehicle last May. Thaler was arrested after police in Mound pulled her over after officers responded to reports of an erratic motorist and spotted her driving a car that was missing one of its tires and had a shattered rear window. The officer noticed blood on the woman's hand and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the back seat, along with a shotgun shell and a spent shell casing inside the vehicle.
Two Minnesota Men Indicted For Online Romance Fraud Schemes
Minneapolis, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Two Minnesota men have been indicted on federal charges in connection with online romance fraud schemes. 42-year-old Solomon Wilfred of Coon Rapids and 36-year-old Dodzi Kordorwu of Brooklyn Park are named in separate indictments charging each of the men with mail fraud. Wilfred is facing seven counts of the crime, while Kordorwu was indicted on eight charges.
Huge Fentanyl Bust in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the Twin Cities today reported a massive drug bust. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant was executed earlier this week in Minneapolis and resulted in the seizure of over 5 pounds of powder fentanyl, over a pound of cocaine, a pound of methamphetamine, nearly 1300 fentanyl pills and equipment used to package and distribute narcotics.
More School Bus Cameras Coming to SE Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety has announced another round of grants to fund school bus stop arm cameras. The fourth round of grants totaled $1.4 million spread across 19 schools and transportation companies. The funding comes from a $14.7 million pool of money authorized by the state legislature to equip school buses with cameras to capture motorists who disobey school bus stop arm signals.
Check Out This Amazing Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
Balloon Spotted Floating Near St. Cloud Thursday Morning
While I don't think this has anything to do with the Chinese balloon drama that has taken place over the past week, and over areas of the US, it is odd to notice a balloon floating not too far away from St. Cloud. The good news is that it appears...
New Pants Needed: Watch Car Narrowly Miss Crashing Into Police Car
Melting snow along with below-zero temperatures overnight caused a massive refreeze that made for some slick conditions on roads in Minnesota this week, and made for two close calls for a State Patrol squad car. If you've lived in the Land of 10,000 (Snow-and-Ice-Covered) Lakes for any length of time,...
Huge Wolf Pack Captured On Wildlife Camera Crossing Pond In Northern Minnesota
I have to say, this looks like a pretty healthy pack of wolves. Can you count how many? It's hard to say because they aren't all caught on camera at the same time, and some of them look alike. I think I count 8 or 9? That's a ton of wolves!
Industrial Fencing, Security Cameras Surround This Hidden Lake In Minnesota
Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
Minnesota Department of Transportation Announces Funny New Snowplow Names
Everyone that lives in Minnesota knows that winters can be difficult and winter travel can be dangerous. Thankfully, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has an incredible team of roughly 1,400 people that work hard to keep nearly 30,000 miles of Minnesota roads clear during the snowy months. MnDOT has nearly...
Minnesota Congresswoman Assaulted in Washington DC
Washington, DC (KROC-AM News) - Police in Washington DC are investigating an assault on a member of Minnesota's congressional delegation. Nick Coe, who serves as the Chief of Staff for Congresswoman Angie Craig issued a statement today indicating the Second Congressional District US Representative was assaulted in the elevator at her apartment building in Washington DC around 7:15 AM. Coe indicated the second-term Democrat defended herself from her attacker and suffered some bruising, but "is otherwise physically okay."
Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky
A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal
When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
507 Area Code Running Low on Numbers, New Area Code Coming Soon
Regulators say they are running out of numbers in the 507 area code, saying that a new area code is likely on the way for southern Minnesota. 612 and 218 were Minnesota's first area codes, with 507 being added in 1954. Since then we've added 320, 651, 952, and 763.
$400 Million Universal Free School Meals Bill Clears MN House
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota House has approved legislation that would provide all students with free breakfast and lunch. The push to institute universal no-cost school meals passed on a vote of 70-58 last night. The bill now goes to the State Senate for consideration. The Minnesota...
Popular Minnesota Pizza Shop Receives Its Own Holiday And is Expanding
A very popular Minneapolis Pizza Shop is adding a new location! What exciting news, especially on National Pizza Day, or now we say Slice Pizza Day!. If you haven’t been to Slice or have heard of it, you are truly missing out! Slice Pizza is the first Black-owned pizza place and is highly known for its New York Styled Pizza!
