Newport, MN

Y-105FM

Another Double Fatal Crash on Highway 61 in the Twin Cities

Cottage Grove, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a St. Paul suburb are reporting that two people were killed this morning in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver. The Cottage Grove Public Safety Department is reporting that two other people were transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with critical injuries following the deadly collision.
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
Man With Knife Killed by St. Paul Police

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in St. Paul. A news release issued by the St. Paul Police Department says officers responded around 5 PM Saturday to a report of a man threatening people with a knife in a community room of an apartment building. Witnesses directed them to a first-floor hallway when the officers arrived at the scene.
SAINT PAUL, MN
(UPDATE) – 15 Year Old Student Murdered at St. Paul School

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The St. Paul Police Department this afternoon released a bit more information concerning that city's first homicide in 2023. Police spokesman Mike Ernster says a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in St. Paul Harding High School in the late morning on Friday. He says officers responded to a 911 call from the school and found staff members providing first-aid to the stabbing victim, who was transported to Regions Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Jury Convicts Minnesota Mother for Killing Her Son

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Hennepin County jury has returned a guilty verdict against a mother accused of killing her son. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler stood trial after being charged with killing the six-year-old boy by shooting him multiple times with a shotgun in the backseat of a vehicle last May. Thaler was arrested after police in Mound pulled her over after officers responded to reports of an erratic motorist and spotted her driving a car that was missing one of its tires and had a shattered rear window. The officer noticed blood on the woman's hand and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the back seat, along with a shotgun shell and a spent shell casing inside the vehicle.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Two Minnesota Men Indicted For Online Romance Fraud Schemes

Minneapolis, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Two Minnesota men have been indicted on federal charges in connection with online romance fraud schemes. 42-year-old Solomon Wilfred of Coon Rapids and 36-year-old Dodzi Kordorwu of Brooklyn Park are named in separate indictments charging each of the men with mail fraud. Wilfred is facing seven counts of the crime, while Kordorwu was indicted on eight charges.
COON RAPIDS, MN
Huge Fentanyl Bust in Minneapolis

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the Twin Cities today reported a massive drug bust. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant was executed earlier this week in Minneapolis and resulted in the seizure of over 5 pounds of powder fentanyl, over a pound of cocaine, a pound of methamphetamine, nearly 1300 fentanyl pills and equipment used to package and distribute narcotics.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
More School Bus Cameras Coming to SE Minnesota

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety has announced another round of grants to fund school bus stop arm cameras. The fourth round of grants totaled $1.4 million spread across 19 schools and transportation companies. The funding comes from a $14.7 million pool of money authorized by the state legislature to equip school buses with cameras to capture motorists who disobey school bus stop arm signals.
MINNESOTA STATE
Check Out This Amazing Minnesota North Shore Airbnb

Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
GRAND MARAIS, MN
Industrial Fencing, Security Cameras Surround This Hidden Lake In Minnesota

Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Congresswoman Assaulted in Washington DC

Washington, DC (KROC-AM News) - Police in Washington DC are investigating an assault on a member of Minnesota's congressional delegation. Nick Coe, who serves as the Chief of Staff for Congresswoman Angie Craig issued a statement today indicating the Second Congressional District US Representative was assaulted in the elevator at her apartment building in Washington DC around 7:15 AM. Coe indicated the second-term Democrat defended herself from her attacker and suffered some bruising, but "is otherwise physically okay."
WASHINGTON, DC
Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky

A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal

When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
MINNESOTA STATE
