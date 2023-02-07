SAN FRANCISCO -- The deadly explosion and fire at a home in San Francisco's Sunset District has left neighbors in shock as they take stock of the damage to their own homes.Michael Mason showed us his childhood home, which is still owned by his grandparents. Their tenant lives right next door to the home that exploded Thursday. The tenant wasn't home at the time. But like many neighbors, they're dealing with catastrophic damages and repairs, as questions lingered about what went on in the home on 22nd Avenue."I saw the canisters last night on the news, pictures of it...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO