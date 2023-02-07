Read full article on original website
James Snell
5d ago
California only want foreign people from over seas an WHT people.They moving everyone to the valley of California where crime is high an gang infected neighborhoods not good for kids.My best move out of state...
Reply(2)
5
Aaron D
5d ago
it's probably their own people making the calls to them. so they can have something to talk about get the FBI involved immediately I say.
Reply
4
ch
5d ago
That 8s what you deserve when you defund the police. By the way, guess who 8s abandoning Oakland, libby
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Some Bay Area Eggs Selling for $11+ per DozenThomas Smith
Americans can get a one-time payment of $5 million - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
49er gold-digging attorneys and copsRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
Mayor London Breed says downtown SF is bad but not like "1907" rubble and ashLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
Related
High school in Antioch placed on lockdown Friday
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) –A high school in Antioch was placed on a lockdown Friday after reports of a student with a firearm made their way to police, according to the Antioch Police Department. The person who reported that the student had a firearm did not actually see a gun, according to APD. Parents called the […]
San Francisco DA threatens to drop historic case against officer, claims charges filed by her predecessor were 'political'
San Francisco's District Attorney is threatening to drop a manslaughter case against officer Christopher Samayoa, claiming the charges were filed by her predecessor, Chesa Boudin, for political reasons.
KTVU FOX 2
Lawsuit accuses Oakland city officials of cover-up, files to overturn mayoral election
OAKLAND, Calif. - A petition filed in Alameda County alleges the mayoral election of Oakland is invalid and needs to be redone after a series of mistakes, coverups, and violations, petitioners said Friday. Marleen L. Sacks and the Alameda County Taxpayers Association filed a lawsuit against the City of Oakland...
KTVU FOX 2
Family of man killed by SFPD officer critical of DA's plan to dismiss charges
SAN FRANCISCO - The family of a San Francisco man killed by a police officer is demanding justice. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said she plans to dismiss charges against the officer responsible – charges that her predecessor Chesa Boudin brought against the officer. Keita O'Neil's aunt said the officer...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco ponders reparations for Black residents
San Francisco's African American Reparations Advisory Committee is preparing to present its initial report to that city's supervisors. The committee has already recommended payments of $5 million to some Black residents to atone for historical problems.
Arrest made in October 2022 shooting
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department made an arrest connected to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 3, 2022. Police learned the suspect in the shooting, identified as 19-year-old Leimarion Johnson of Richmond, was bailing out of the Contra Costa County Jail on Wednesday. Officers met Johnson and arrested him after […]
KTVU FOX 2
$10K reward offered in violent death of beloved Oakland baker
OAKLAND, Calif. - A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the death of a well-loved baker in Oakland. Crime Stoppers is offering the reward in hopes of solving the violent case. Jen Angel, the owner of Angel Cakes Bakery near Jack London Square, died...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in San Francisco Sunset home explosion; facing manslaughter, drug manufacturing charges
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a 53-year-old man Friday night in the deadly Sunset District home explosion and fire that killed a woman and injured another. Darron Price, who was located on Newhall Street about 4:30 p.m., was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, manufacturing drugs charges, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of reckless arson with great bodily injury, three counts of reckless arson to an inhabited structure, and two other charges not specified, according to jail records.
Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator
By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
Santa Rosa teen hit by car on the way to school
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A 13-year-old boy from the North Bay is facing one surgery after another after he was hit by a car while walking to school. The 8th grader has not opened his eyes in weeks. Thursday, the boy's parents talked with KRON4 as the community of Santa Rosa rallies around them. […]
KTVU FOX 2
SF DA plans to dismiss prosecution of police officer saying charges were politically motivated
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins plans to dismiss charges against a police officer accused of shooting and killing an unarmed man five years ago – because she said the charges against him were politically motivated. In a letter obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle, Jenkins...
23 pounds of fentanyl and 2,516 pills recovered in Oakland bust
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) recovered a large haul of drugs at a residence in Oakland, it said in a Facebook post on Thursday. In total, authorities found 23 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 2,516 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 168 grams of meth, 9.7 grams of cocaine and four guns. ACSO […]
KTVU FOX 2
Woman's car burglarized at Oakland cemetery while leaving flowers for dead mother
OAKLAND, Calif. - Cathy Martinsen of Lafayette said a day to honor her late mother turned into a frightening experience when she was burglarized at an Oakland cemetery. "Your stomach just drops," said Martinsen. This happened February 1st at St. Mary Cemetery in Rockridge. Martinsen parked inside the gates near...
Advocate
Gay Man Robbed, Beaten Beyond Recognition in San Francisco
In an assault outside a popular San Francisco leather bar early Sunday morning, a gay man sustained severe internal and external injuries and suffered a heart attack. As Barry Miles left the popular Folsom Street venue, Powerhouse, on the night of February 4, two men attacked him and stole his wallet.
KTVU FOX 2
2 arrested in North Bay shooting, 1 charged with attempted murder
VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two were arrested Thursday for a shooting in Napa on Feb. 1 by Vacaville police in Napa. One of the suspects was also charged with attempted murder. Napa resident Abrahan Angulo Torres and Elissia Vega of Vacaville were arrested for the shooting that left one injured in the 1500 block of Alamo Drive.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area people on the ground in Turkey helping quake victims
SAN FRANCISCO - Two Bay Area individuals are using their skills to help with disaster relief in Turkey. One is already on the ground in Turkey and the other leaves Friday morning. They shared their perspective about the situation there and show how they're going to help victims. One is...
clayconews.com
OVER A KILO OF FENTANYL SEIZED, OAKLAND CALIFORNIA TEENAGER ARRESTED OFF INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (February 9, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 10:08 A.M., an OSP Trooper located a 2013 Hyundai SUV at the Santiam Rest Area off Interstate 5, near milepost 240. The Trooper, part of an OSP K-9 Team,...
KTVU FOX 2
Marin will soon have only one camera shop: A sign of the times
MILL VALLEY, Calif. - A beloved camera shop in Mill Valley will close its doors Sunday afternoon in Mill Valley after an almost half-century run. For 50 years, this camera shop, now called Mike's Camera in Mill Valley's Strawberry Shopping Center, survived recessions, survived Amazon, survived phone cameras; even survived the COVID-19 pandemic.
'Hiding in plain sight;' Neighbors take stock of damage from SF drug lab explosion
SAN FRANCISCO -- The deadly explosion and fire at a home in San Francisco's Sunset District has left neighbors in shock as they take stock of the damage to their own homes.Michael Mason showed us his childhood home, which is still owned by his grandparents. Their tenant lives right next door to the home that exploded Thursday. The tenant wasn't home at the time. But like many neighbors, they're dealing with catastrophic damages and repairs, as questions lingered about what went on in the home on 22nd Avenue."I saw the canisters last night on the news, pictures of it...
KTVU FOX 2
SF D.A. Jenkins plans to dismiss charges against officer, family of victim killed demand justice
The family of a San Francisco man killed by a police officer is demanding justice. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins says she plans to dismiss charges against the officer responsible, charges that her predecessor Chesa Boudin brought against the officer. The aunt of the man killed say the officer responsible needs to be held accountable.
Comments / 9