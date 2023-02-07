ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

UGA football offers 5-star pass rusher Zion Grady

 2 days ago
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Five-star pass rusher Zion Grady is one of the top players in the class of 2025. The sophomore plays defensive end for Charles Henderson High School in Troy, Alabama.

Grady helped Charles Henderson make a state championship game as a sophomore. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound edge rusher is the sixth-ranked player in the class of 2025. Grady is the second-ranked edge rusher and the second-ranked player in Alabama.

The five-star recruit also plays basketball. According to Grady’s Twitter page, he recorded 108 tackles and 22 sacks as a sophomore. Grady has already committed to playing in the 2025 All-American Bowl on NBC.

Charles Henderson’s Zion Grady (6) celebrates a stop during the AHSAA Super 7 football Class 5A state championship on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Grady has scholarship offers from Missouri, Texas A&M and Texas among other top college football programs. The five-star pass rusher is an explosive athlete with excellent bend. Grady’s closing speed helps him rack up sacks on opposing quarterbacks.

Grady announced his scholarship offer from the Georgia Bulldogs via Twitter:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

