State Roundup: Bill would seek voter input on enshrining reproductive rights; two arrested in plot to take down power grid; bar cancels ‘J6’ rioters fund-raiser

FIREARMS BILLS UP FOR COMMITTEE HEARING: Of his three gun-related bills scheduled for a committee hearing on Tuesday, Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher’s most important is Senate Bill 1, the Gun Safety Act, which in part would prohibit a person from knowingly wearing, carrying or transporting a firearm within 100 feet of a “place of public accommodation.” Senate Bill 86 that would prohibit anyone younger than 21 years old from owning a rifle or shotgun and Senate Bill 113 would allow victims of gun violence to sue gun manufacturers. William Ford/Maryland Matters.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO