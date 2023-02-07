State Roundup: Bill would seek voter input on enshrining reproductive rights; two arrested in plot to take down power grid; bar cancels ‘J6’ rioters fund-raiser

Read full article on original website
Related
House Republican Caucus introduces legislative package to reduce crime, improve education and restore the state’s economy
Maryland has started a new chapter with a new Administration. However, many of the challenges our citizens face remain the same. The House Republican Caucus has introduced a legislative package of reasonable, common-sense solutions to help address these challenges. Our legislative package focuses on topics that matter most to Marylanders: reducing crime, improving education, and restoring our economy.
STATE ROUNDUP: Push for abortion rights in Maryland; Southwest Airlines ‘We messed up’;
PUSH FOR MORE ABORTION RIGHTS IN MARYLAND: Maryland’s top legislative leaders and Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller lent their support Thursday to a slate of bills to protect abortion rights—including a constitutional amendment, which would put the issue to voters in the next statewide election in 2024. Kara Thompson, Greg Morton/Capital News Service in Maryland Reporter.
Legislation introduced that gives small businesses a tax credit of up to $3,000 to refund advertising expenditures
Since his election, congressional reporters have been chasing George Santos around Capitol Hill. National reporters have been eager to expose the blatant and bizarre lies about his life story, career, education, animal charity, and campaign funds. The story has been dominating national headlines, but it was a local journalist, Maureen Daly with Long Island’s North Shore Leader, who first broke the story months before the 2022 election.
Activists gather in Annapolis as hearings begin on gun control
ANNAPOLIS — Bills to tighten up Maryland’s gun laws brought out protests and activists Tuesday as more than 300 people signed up to speak to five gun control proposals to put an age limit on rifle possession, create a voluntary registration system to keep guns from suicidal people and restrict where guns can be carried throughout the state.
State Roundup: Committee to hear three firearms bills; framework proposed for cannabis market; Moore package gains some GOP support
FIREARMS BILLS UP FOR COMMITTEE HEARING: Of his three gun-related bills scheduled for a committee hearing on Tuesday, Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher’s most important is Senate Bill 1, the Gun Safety Act, which in part would prohibit a person from knowingly wearing, carrying or transporting a firearm within 100 feet of a “place of public accommodation.” Senate Bill 86 that would prohibit anyone younger than 21 years old from owning a rifle or shotgun and Senate Bill 113 would allow victims of gun violence to sue gun manufacturers. William Ford/Maryland Matters.
Maryland Reporter
Columbia, MD
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT
MarylandReporter.com is a daily news website produced by journalists committed to making state government as open, transparent, accountable and responsive as possible – in deed, not just in promise.http://marylandreporter.com/
Comments / 0